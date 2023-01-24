Blue Bloods season 13: Is Tom Cavanagh returning as Micky Patrick?

The Blue Bloods episode that is set to be released on Friday, February 3, 2023, will see Tom Cavanagh returning as Micky Patrick, Detective Danny Reagan's childhood friend.

Blue Bloods stars Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Tom Selleck, Jennifer Esposito, Amy Carlson, Sami Gayle, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray. The main characters are members of the fictional Reagan family, an Irish-American Catholic family in New York City with a history of working in law enforcement.

Blue Bloods first aired on September 24, 2010, and is currently in its thirteenth season. The current season will have a total of 13 episodes, of which 11 episodes have already been aired.

Who is Micky Patrick in Blue Bloods?

As mentioned earlier, Micky Patrick, played by Tom Cavanagh, is Danny Reagan's childhood friend and a former criminal. He will make an appearance in the upcoming Blue Bloods episode titled, The Big Leagues, where he will ask Danny to help him find his missing fiancée.

Cavanagh first appeared in season four's episode Ties That Bind. During the episode, Danny was made aware of Micky’s relationship with a major Florida-based crime family.

Danny initially didn’t want to believe it, but he baited Micky into admitting it on a recording by pretending he needed a swift way to make some cash. This was done in exchange for the promise that Micky would be offered witness protection.

When Micky realized what Danny had done, they exchanged severe blows and Danny brought him in. Micky insisted that he was just a businessman and never killed or hurt anyone.

Micky was told that if he didn't give information about the criminal family, he would be seeing ten to fifteen years in prison. However, Micky refused as he knew that if he gave up the information, his family would end up dead.

In the end, however, everything worked out just fine with Danny saving Micky from the Vasquez family because of a text using their secret language from their childhood. Micky finally testified and started a new life. The upcoming episode will see his story after the incident.

The episode will also see Anthony surprising Erin, Jamie helping a former officer, and Frank coming face-to-face with a woman who confesses to killing her husband.

What is Blue Bloods about?

The official synopsis of Blue Bloods according to CBS, reads:

"Blue Bloods is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood."

It continues:

"He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief. A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny, a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez."

The synopsis continues to describe the Reagan women, who include Erin, who is an Assistant DA and is often the "legal compass" of the family. Erin has a teen daughter named Nicky. The family also includes Jamie, the youngest Reagan sibling, who has graduated from Harvard Law and is the family's "golden boy."

Jamie has given up a job in law to follow in his father's footsteps to become a police officer. He is friends with Eddie, his female partner. While Eddie "keeps Jamie on his toes," she has a "very different" reason to join the police force.

Blue Bloods was created by Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess.

As mentioned earlier, the episode will air on Friday, February 3, 2023, and will see the return of Tom Cavanagh.

