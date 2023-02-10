Blue Bloods season 13 episode 13 release date, time, what to expect, and more details

Blue Bloods season 13, the brand new season of the immersing and long-running police procedural crime drama series, is all set to arrive with its 13th episode on CBS channel on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 10 pm Eastern Time.

Mitchell Burgess and Robin Green have served as creators of the CBS action drama series. Viewers of the series have been excited to witness what the 13th episode of season 13 has in store for them, especially as the previous episode, titled, The Big Leagues, had a stimulating series of events.

All about Blue Bloods season 13, episode 13, ahead of the episode's debut on CBS

What can fans expect from the upcoming episode?

The highly anticipated 13th episode of the series' season 13 will be released on CBS Network on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

In Blue Bloods season 13 episode 12, titled, The Big Leagues, viewers saw Danny reuniting with a former criminal and his childhood friend Mickey Patrick, who came to him looking for help to find his missing fiancee. The previous episode also displayed Anthony surprising Erin right before her run to become the district attorney.

Season 13's episode 13 has been titled Past History. Siobhan Byrne O'Connor has served as the episode's writer, while Jackeline Tejada has acted as the director of the upcoming episode. The official synopsis for the episode, released by CBS Channel, reads:

"Danny and Baez race against the clock to catch a serial killer targeting young women; Erin and Eddie clash when Eddie intervenes in a murder case and Erin's personal life; Frank must decide how to discipline his grandson."

The official synopsis gives viewers clues regarding what the new episode 13 will bring to the table. By the looks of it, it is evident that the episode consists of a series of arresting events. In the episode, fans will see Baez and Danny attempting to get hold of a sinister serial killer.

The episode will also showcase Eddie and Erin having a bit of a tiff. In this episode, Frank will find himself in a tricky situation. Thus, the episode will take the audience on an exciting rollercoaster journey.

Blue Bloods season 13 cast list and plot

The promising lead cast list for Blue Bloods season 13 includes Tom Selleck as Francis "Frank" Reagan, Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg as Daniel "Danny" Reagan, Will Estes as Jamison "Jamie" Reagan, Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez, Len Cariou as Henry Reagan and Vanessa Ray as Edit "Eddie" Janko-Reagan.

Season 13 of the series was released on October 7, 2022, on CBS channel. The official synopsis for the crime-action show, given by the network, reads:

"Blue Bloods is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood."

It further reads:

"He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief. A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny, a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez."

Don't forget to watch Blue Bloods season 13, episode 13, on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 10 pm ET, on CBS.

