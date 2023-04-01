Tom Selleck-starrer cop drama Blue Bloods season 13 is returning this Friday, March 31, with its episode 16, The Naked Truth, which will air on CBS at 10:00 pm ET after a long hiatus.

Blue Bloods centers around the Irish-American Catholic Reagan family, nearly all of whom are New York City police officers or otherwise involved in some aspect of law enforcement. Each episode covers various situations and family dynamics, tracking each character's narrative and occasionally merging it into another's while also chronicling their personal and professional lives and relationships.

Helmed by Mitchell Burgess and Robin Green, both veterans of The Sopranos, the CBS show premiered in 2010 with Selleck in the lead role as Frank Reagan alongside Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan, Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Len Cariou as Henry Reagan, Marisa Ramirez as Marisa Baez, and Vanessa Ray as Eddie Janko.

The upcoming episode of Blue Bloods season 13 will involve more drama, drugs, and disappointment

Plot details of epsiode 16

Blue Bloods season 13 episode 16, The Naked Truth, will feature a few intriguing, thrilling, controversial, and dramatic sequences given that there might be a drug front at play in the highly-awaited episode. Additionally, a serious allegation will be brought against Erin, while Frank will face a very severe problem at work. Danny and Baez will be seen trying to resolve a new challenge involving a suspect.

The official synopsis for the all-new episode 16 states:

"Jamie learns that Eddie's close friend Tracey may be using the restaurant she owns as a drug front; Erin is accused of causing the suicide of a former colleague; Danny and Baez are faced with various descriptions of the same suspect."

The first spoiler about the potential drug front scenario suggests that Jamie will learn about Tracey (Alysha Umphress), a friend of Eddie's who might be using her restaurant as a front for a drug business. Eddie and Jamie will disagree because of this important matter.

Blue Bloods @BlueBloods_CBS The Reagan family traditions continue! #BlueBloods has been renewed for season 14 — we'll save you a seat at the table. 🍽️ The Reagan family traditions continue! #BlueBloods has been renewed for season 14 — we'll save you a seat at the table. 🍽️ https://t.co/rHlYnCyN4Y

Erin will most likely receive some disappointing news in this episode as she is held responsible for the death of a former co-worker. She will work with Anthony and her ex-husband Jack Boyle in response to this awful allegation.

Meanwhile, Frank will arrive on the scene in the upcoming episode to deal with a female cop who previously shared naked pictures of herself online. The former will be considering whether to dismiss this female cop in question as a consequence of her actions. Also, Danny and Baez will encounter different accounts of the same suspect at some point and will attempt to avoid letting it affect their own prejudices.

A recap of Blue Bloods season 13 episode 15

In the previous Blue Bloods episode, Close to Home, which aired a while ago on March 10, Danny and Baez were first seen at the airport at the start while on their way to pick up an important man named Rodriguez, the leader of one of the most powerful groups in Mexico. Danny was the one who brought him to court. At this point, Waylon Gates, a Texas Ranger, could also be seen getting off the plane.

Meanwhile, NBA player Scott Taylor held a news conference to discuss r*pe allegations leveled against him. Erin Reagan's allegations, according to Taylor's attorney, were absurd, claiming that it was just her intention to advance her career.

Erin reassured Anthony that she was indifferent about the press meeting and that the only thing on her mind was seeing Sheila Alexander, the woman who Scott Taylor assaulted, receiving justice.

Blue Bloods season 13 episode 16 will premiere on CBS this Friday, March 31, at 10:00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes