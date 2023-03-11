Blue Bloods season 13 episode 15 release date, time and more details revealed

Blue Bloods season 13 will arrive with a brand new episode on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 10 pm ET on the CBS TV Network. Created by Mitchell Burgess and Robin Green, the police procedural series has gained a lot of popularity over the last 12 seasons for its arresting plotlines.

Followers of Blue Bloods have been buzzing with anticipation to see how the latest episode 15 of season 13 will unfold, especially since Blue Bloods season 13 episode 14 ended with some intense and thrilling series of events, including a case involving a troubled foster child.

Blue Bloods season 13 episode 15 will see Danny teaming up with Waylon Gate

What to expect in episode 15

Scheduled to be released this Friday, March 10, 2023, at 10 pm ET, episode 15 of the crime drama series' 13th season has been titled Close to Home. Ian Biederman and Yasmine Cadet are the writers for the new installment, while Douglas Aarniokoski is the director of episode 15.

The official synopsis for episode 15, released by CBS Network, reads as follows:

"Danny partners with Texas Ranger Waylon Gates to deliver an infamous drug cartel boss to arraignment, but the mission becomes complicated when the criminal threatens to harm the Reagans; Erin takes on a highly contentious assault case."

The upcoming episode will see Danny taking up a complex case of the infamous boss of a drug cartel. In this case, he will be seen partnering up with Texas Ranger Waylon Gates, which will go sideways after the Reagans are put in danger. The audience will also witness Erin getting involved in a highly disputed assault case.

What happened in episode 14 of Blue Bloods season 13?

In the previous episode of the series' latest season, titled Collision Course, viewers saw the unexpected return of Eddie's ex-partner Rachel Witten, played by Lauren Patten. Now a social worker, Witten accused two officers of the excessive force who downcast a boy on the autism spectrum.

The previous episode also showed Baez and Danny ending up in a difficult situation with a troublesome foster child named Trina, who later led them to a killer. Apart from this, viewers also witnessed Erin taking a tough call during her campaign.

Blue Bloods season 13 cast list and official synopsis

The cast list of season 13 of the CBS show includes:

Vanessa Ray as Officer Edit "Eddie" Janko-Reagan

Bridget Moynahan as ADA Erin Reagan

Will Estes as Sergeant Jamison "Jamie" Reagan

Marisa Ramirez as Detective 1st Grade Maria Baez

Len Cariou as Henry Reagan

Donnie Wahlberg as Detective 1st Grade Daniel "Danny" Reagan

Tom Selleck as NYPD Police Commissioner Francis "Frank" Reagan

The series' most recent season premiered on October 7, 2022. As per the show's official synopsis:

"Blue Bloods is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood."

The synopsis continues:

"He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief."

Catch episode 15 of Blue Bloods season 13 on CBS on Friday at 10 pm ET.

