S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 17 release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

S.W.A.T. is currently in its sixth season, and the latest episode will make its return on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET) on the CBS TV Channel. Helmed by Shawn Ryan and Aaron Rahsaan, the show has become a fan-favorite police procedural series over its previous five seasons.

The show's current season first debuted on CBS on October 7, 2022. The series has been gleaned from the popular American series of the same name created by Robert Hamner and Rick Husky.

As stated in the official description of the show, given by the network:

"Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles."

The synopsis continues:

"Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds and acclimate to his new duties as the legal guardian of a teenager."

S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 17 has been titled Stockholm

What to expect in S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 17?

Scheduled to air this Friday, March 31, 2023, at 8 pm ET, the 17th episode of the CBS series' sixth season has been titled Stockholm. Mellori Velasquez is the writer for the episode, with Michael D. Olmos as the director of the episode.

The official brief description for season 6's episode 17, as released by the CBS TV Network, reads:

"The team works with the FBI to hunt one of its most-wanted fugitives; Hondo and Nichelle are faced with an unexpected development in her pregnancy."

The episode will consist of an exciting series of incidents as viewers will see the entire team delving deep into a high-profile case in association with the FBI, involving some of the most-wanted criminals. The new episode will also display Nichelle and Hondo ending up in a difficult situation after Nichelle faces a shocking development in her pregnancy. Thus, viewers are in for an arresting new episode.

What happened last time on S.W.A.T. season 6?

S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 16, titled Blowback, saw some challenging sets of incidents, including a complex case involving the mishandling of classified information. Here, viewers saw the 20 Squad team rushing to prevent a hazard that caused harm to the ex-members of the military after some classified and delicate information landed in the hands of some wrong individuals.

The episode also showcased Luca ending up in a tough situation and having to make a challenging decision after his father, Carl, suffered a heart attack and was admitted to the hospital.

The official cast members of S.W.A.T season 6

The official cast list of the series' 6th season is as follows:

Shemar Moore as Sergeant II Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson Jr.

Jay Harrington as Sergeant II David "Deacon" Kay

David Lim as Officer III Victor Tan

Alex Russell as Officer III James "Jim" Street

Rochelle Aytes as Nichelle Carmichael

Kenny Johnson as Officer III+1 Dominique Luca

Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Sergeant II Donovan Rocker

Patrick St. Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks

David Ress Snell as Detective John Burrows

Brigitte Kali Canales as Officer III Alexis Cabrera

Anna Enger Ritch as Office III Zoe Powell

Mark Labella as LEK

Kelly Overton as Officer III Eva Durant

Niko Pepaj as Officer III Miguel Alfaro

