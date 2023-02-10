S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 13 release date, air time, plot, and more details explored

S.W.A.T. season 6, the latest season of the highly exhilarating procedural crime action series, is all set to return with episode 13 on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on the CBS Network.

Shawn Ryan and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas have acted as the developers of the CBS series. Fans of the series have been eagerly waiting to see how the upcoming episode of the sixth season will unfold, especially after the preceding episode, titled, Addicted, had such an intriguing set of events.

All about S.W.A.T. season 6, episode 13, before the episode airs on CBS

What can fans expect from the upcoming episode?

The highly awaited episode 13 of the series' 6th season will be released exclusively on CBS Channel on Friday, February 10, 2023. The airtime of season 6's episode 13 is 8 pm ET/PT.

In S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 12, titled, Addicted, the audience witnessed the entire team rushing to stop and get hold of a gunman targeting several rehab centers. The previous episode also showcased Deacon in quite a tricky situation regarding a shocking decision about his wife and daughter.

Season 6's episode 13 has been titled Lion's Share. David Aguilar and Michael Gemballa have served as writers for the episode, while Doug Aarniokoski has acted as the director. The official synopsis for the new episode, given by CBS Network, reads:

"The team races to stop a violent rampage with ties to a painful chapter from Hicks' past."

Take a closer look at the official promo video clip for episode 13 of season 6 here:

The official synopsis and promo clip provide the audience with clues and glimpses of what to expect from the new episode. By the looks of it, it is clear that the episode will be full of a highly riveting and emotionally-heavy series of events as it will display a terrifying rampage that will take a huge toll on Hicks.

Thus, without a doubt, viewers are in for a stirring watching experience.

S.W.A.T. season 6 cast list and plot

The lead cast members for season 6 of the procedure CBS series include Alex Russell as Jim Street, Shemar Moore as Daniel Harrelson, Kenny Johnson as Dominique Luca, Patrick St. Esprit as Robert Hicks, Jay Harrington as David Kay, Rochelle Aytes as Nichelle Carmichael and David Lim as Victor Tan.

Season 6 of the series debuted on October 7, 2022. S.W.A.T. season 6 reviews have been quite positive till now. The official synopsis for the series reads:

"The series centers on Los Angeles Police Department Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson. A lifelong Los Angeles local and former Marine, Hondo has been tapped to lead a new "last stop" Special Weapons and Tactics unit of the LAPD. Because he is both black and L.A. born and raised, Hondo feels deeply loyal not only to his "brothers in blue" but also to the people they serve."

Don't forget to catch S.W.A.T. season 6, episode 13, on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET, on CBS.

