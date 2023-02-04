S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 12 release date, air time, plot, and more details explored

S.W.A.T. is all set to return this week with an all-new episode. The popular TV show from CBS was on a break for a week, probably due to scheduling issues, but will return with an episode titled Addicted. This episode will finally see some new drama and exciting action as the team is forced to their limits on a case that involves a gunman targeting a rehab center.

This sensitive topic will provide ample fodder for drama and social commentary. It will also likely be a medium to express the reasoning behind some criminal activities, like in this case where the gunman believes that the rehab is responsible for his brother's death.

The upcoming episode of S.W.A.T. season 6 will premiere on February 3, 2023, at 8 pm EST on the CBS channel. It will also be available for streaming on the official online streaming service of the premium cable network.

S.W.A.T. @swatcbs Catch up NOW on Doesn't matter where they are — 20 Squad will always finish their mission. Last night's season 6 premiere of #SWAT did not disappoint!Catch up NOW on @CBS and @paramountplus here: spr.ly/6018M5zpE Doesn't matter where they are — 20 Squad will always finish their mission. Last night's season 6 premiere of #SWAT did not disappoint! 💥 Catch up NOW on @CBS and @paramountplus here: spr.ly/6018M5zpE https://t.co/fhgmj63RBX

S.W.A.T. season 6, episode 12 synopsis: An emotional tale of revenge?

While CBS has not released a trailer for the upcoming episode of the action drama show, it has released a synopsis that details what to expect from the upcoming episode. The synopsis for the episode titled Addicted reads:

"The team races to stop a gunman who is targeting rehab centers and those he considers responsible for his brother's death; Deacon is caught off guard when his wife makes a parenting decision that has unexpected consequences for their daughter."

S.W.A.T. @swatcbs Last night #SWAT joined forces with the FBI and let's just say — you're going to want to watch this one. Catch up now on @ParamountPlus: spr.ly/60183ZG6G Last night #SWAT joined forces with the FBI and let's just say — you're going to want to watch this one. Catch up now on @ParamountPlus: spr.ly/60183ZG6G https://t.co/q7c1R9UdwR

The synopsis from CBS reveals that the case will deal with a gunman who seeks revenge on rehab because he believes that the rehab center was responsible for his brother's death. Not only will this provide some social commentary about addiction, but it will also shed light on the life of addicts and the criminal mentality that often stems from grief and loss.

The synopsis also hints at another subplot involving Sergeant II David "Deacon" Kay (Jay Harrington) and his personal life. It will deal with the officer's parental decisions that will be crucial to his family life.

This episode is directed by Mahesh Pailoor with a script from John Amato.

More about S.W.A.T.

S.W.A.T. @swatcbs Tonight's episode of 20 Squad forever.Tonight's episode of #SWAT might be over, but the fun doesn't end here. An all-new #FireCountry is on next! See you there? 20 Squad forever. ❤️ Tonight's episode of #SWAT might be over, but the fun doesn't end here. An all-new #FireCountry is on next! See you there? https://t.co/dApBDCUJej

S.W.A.T is an American procedural action drama television series adapted from the 1975 TV series of the same name by CBS. Developed by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan, the series originally began in 2017.

The latest season of the show premiered on October 7, 2022. S.W.A.T. season 6 reviews have generally been favorable till now, with many claiming this one as the show's most significant season so far.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"The series centers on Los Angeles Police Department Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson. A lifelong Los Angeles local and former Marine, Hondo has been tapped to lead a new "last stop" Special Weapons and Tactics unit of the LAPD. Because he is both black and L.A. born and raised, Hondo feels deeply loyal not only to his "brothers in blue" but also to the people they serve."

While the series has had numerous casting changes over the many years of its existence, S.W.A.T. season 6 cast includes some big names like Shemar Moore, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, and Rochelle Aytes, among many others.

Catch the upcoming episode of S.W.A.T. on February 3, 2023, at 8 pm EST only on CBS.

Poll : 0 votes