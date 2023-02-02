When will FBI season 5 episode 13 return to CBS? Release date, what to expect, and more details

CBS' marquee procedural series, FBI, has not been on television for quite some time now. After a three-week gap in the airing, the popular show will finally return to the network on February 14, 2023.

The series went into the break with an episode titled Breakdown, which featured ample drama. It will return with the thirteenth episode of its fifth season.

Season 5 has so far managed to be as entertaining as all the prior installments of the show. Based on that, viewers can have high expectations from the show when it returns on February 14, 2023.

FBI season 5, episode 13 plot: What to expect from the upcoming episode of the CBS drama?

While FBI season 5's upcoming episode is still more than a week away, CBS has already released a synopsis for the episode. As per the synopsis, the returning episode will see some engaging drama as a very crucial case will take center stage.

The episode will deal with the murder of a professional informant who was quite close to the team. As there isn't much information available about the episode yet, this particular informant in question is still unknown. We have no idea if this character has appeared on the show before, but chances are that it will be a familiar character.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode of the show, as released by CBS, reads:

"The team investigates the murder of a professional informant after he's found dead outside an abandoned factory; Maggie reconnects with an old colleague and mentor."

As suggested by the synopsis, the episode will also have a major storyline featuring Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym). Given that the new episode is titled Protege and has a lot about Maggie's mentor, this will probably be the dominant storyline.

More about FBI

FBI is an American crime drama television series created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk.

It originally premiered on September 25, 2018, and has since become one of the most-watched shows on the network. The show features an ensemble cast with many guest appearances as well as recurring faces.

The synopsis for the CBS show reads:

"The series centers on inner workings of the New York City field office criminal division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect, and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Born into a multi-generational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects."

FBI's cast includes Missy Peregrym, Jeremy Sisto, Ebonée Noel, Zeeko Zaki, Sela Ward, John Boyd, Alana de la Garza, and Katherine Renee Turner, among many other actors.

Catch the upcoming episode of the show on CBS on February 14, 2023.

