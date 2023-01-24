FBI: International season 2 episode 11 release date, air time, plot, and more

Episode 11 of FBI: International season 2, is all set to make its debut on CBS on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Viewers can also stream the episode on Paramount+.

Fans of the series have been buzzing with excitement to witness how the upcoming 11th episode of the series 2nd season will unfold, especially after the 10th episode had some highly thrilling series of events.

In the previous episode of the spin-off series titled, BHITW, viewers saw the astounding and highly suspicious death of a well-regarded American basketball player on a Lithuanian team. The entire team was then seen diving deep into the investigation to discover the truth behind the shocking demise of the player.

The upcoming episode has been titled, Someone She Knew. Roxanne Paredes has acted as the writer of the episode, while Jonathan Brown has served as the director. Like every other episode of the series, this will also be 43 minutes long.

As per the official synopsis for the new episode 11, given by CBS:

"The team races to find a kidnapped American teen in Austria as the clock ticks on Forrester's reassignment."

Take a look at the official promo video clip for the new episode below:

The team will be seen rushing and doing whatever is possible to rescue an American teenager who has been abducted in Austria. It will be quite nail-biting to see if the team will be able to save the teen before time runs out. Thus, quite evidently, the episode is bound to take the audience on a highly riveting rollercoaster ride.

Who are on the cast list for the new season 2 of the CBS spin-off procedural series?

The cast list for the 2nd season of FBI: International includes Luke Kleintank as Scott Forrester, Carter Redwood as Andre Raines, Heida Reed as Jamie Kellett, Vinessa Vidotto as Cameron Vo, Eva-Jane Willis as Megan "Smitty" Garretson, Green as a black Giant Schnauzer named Tank and a few others.

The series is the third installment in the popular franchise FBI, created by Dick Wolf. Wolf has also served as the creator of FBI: International, along with Derek Haas. The series' creators Derek Haas and Dick Wolf have also acted as executive producers for the crime drama series, along with Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Arthur W. Forney, and Michael Katleman.

