FBI: International Season 2 cast and character guide explored

CBS' FBI became an instant hit when it premiered in 2018. Since then, the series has gained immense popularity and managed to create several spinoffs, including the latest FBI: International.

The spin-off focuses on the Bureau's International Division Fly team, which solves crimes overseas with the help of the local authorities. This premise has received significant praise for its approach to the genre. The previous season came to a close with an intriguing episode in which the team investigated a shooting incident involving a private jet carrying American citizens.

The show has already been renewed for two more seasons due to its positive reception. The second season of FBI: International is all set to premiere on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS, with the majority of the cast, led by Luke Klentank's Agent Scott Forrester, set to return.

Read on for more details about the characters and cast members of the upcoming season of FBI: International.

FBI: International Season 2: Who are the members of the elite Fly Team?

The Fly Team, the FBI's elite group which specializes in neutralizing international threats to the country, has a vast network of agents and special officers. Here are the major characters set to appear in FBI: International Season 2.

Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester

Forrester is the FBI Supervisory Special Agent and head of the International Fly Team. He is described as a tough and grizzled FBI agent. Speaking about the upcoming season, Luke Kleintank, in an interview with The Budapest Grid, said:

"I really would like to see the team and the relationships and their stories and what they go through, and how they deal with it within the group of one another."

Showrunner Derek Haas described Forrester as a "team leader" in an interview with TV Insider, saying:

"Forrester is the team leader you want to work for because he puts the mission ahead of anything else."

Heida Reed as Special Agent Jamie Kellett

Jamie Kellet, played by Heida Reed, is the team's second-in-command and an equally skilled officer. She was a pivotal character in the first season of FBI: International.

Kellett has a network of informants who have frequently provided crucial information that has previously cracked open cases. She and Forrester complement each other well in their respective fields.

Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo

Special Agent Cameron Vo is the newest agent on the team. Cameron Vo, a tough officer from a military family, is a strong interrogator and strategist. In an interview with TV Insider, Showrunner Haas described her character as follows:

"A West Pointer who followed in her military dad’s footsteps,...but she’ll need to [earn] everyone’s faith and trust."

Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines

Andre Raines, an FBI agent with a background in accounting, has often come in handy for the Fly Team in their various endeavors. Raines, particularly, excels at tracking the money of criminal organisations.

Out of the primary characters, the only cast member not returning to the second season of the show is Christiane Paul's Agent Katrin Jaeger. She was promoted at the end of season one and moved on to work elsewhere. Although, her position will be filled by Europol Agent Megan "Smitty" Garretson (played by Eva-Jane Willis).

The new season of FBI: International will premiere on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far