'FBI: International' Episode 11 preview - Release date, synopsis, and more

Heida Reed as Jamie Kellett in FBI: International season 1 (Image via CBS)
Heida Reed as Jamie Kellett in FBI: International season 1 (Image via CBS)
Modified Jan 31, 2022 02:22 AM IST
FBI: International is ready to air the eleventh episode of its first season after a delay of a week. The episode, which was supposed to air on January 25, 2022, will return on February 1, 2022. The upcoming episode of the show is titled "Chew Toy."

"Chew Toy" is set to follow the attempts of the Fly Team to investigate a sex-trafficking ring in Transnistria amidst the case of an assault-accused NYPD officer. The latest episode is directed by Rob Greenlea and is written by Hussain Pirani. Read on to learn all about FBI: International Season 1, Episode 11.

'FBI: International' promo - Teasing a fast-paced premise

The teaser of the eleventh episode was released two weeks back, so fans might have had the time to go over it a few times. Here is the promo for "Chew Toy":

It is quite apparent from the promo that the episode has a lot in it. The show has not disappointed in terms of the action sequences so far. This episode, too, looks set to live up to the hype. The official synopsis for the episode also indicates the same thing.

Here's a summary released by CBS:

"When an NYPD officer is detained in Transnistria for aggravated assault, the fly team investigates his claims of infiltrating a sex trafficking ring being concealed by those in power; Forrester receives an unusual message from an unknown sender."

The episode also hints at a specific mystery involving Scott Forrestor (Luke Kleintank) and an unusual message. Nothing is known about this part of the plot so far, but it sure sounds interesting.

When the squad pulls up to the function. #TheFBIs https://t.co/CQ61OI46hV

The guest star for this episode is Jeremy Sisto.

What happened in the previous episode of 'FBI: International'?

The previous episode of the show dealt with a robbery and murder investigation in the beautiful region of Northern Ireland. The team, which is known for its skills in diffusing foreign threats, is called to action after Jamie Kellett's (played by Heida Reed) informant is arrested.

Kellett is not messing around tonight. #FBIInternational #TheFBIs https://t.co/GTxXPusXN1

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"Kellett and the team reluctantly join an investigation in Northern Ireland, when one of Kellett's informants is arrested for his connection to a robbery and murder and calls her to help clear his name."

The episode ended in the usual FBI fashion that is synonymous with the other two shows that preceded this.

When is 'FBI: International' airing?

The latest episode of the show will air on February 1, 2022. It will air on the CBS channel at 9:00 PM ET. It can also be streamed on Paramount Plus. Stay tuned for more updates.

