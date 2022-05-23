What time will FBI: International Season 1, Episode 21 (finale) air on CBS? Series star Luke Kleintank promises action sequences from Croatia

FBI: International is ready to wrap its season this Tuesday when it airs its final episode of the debut season, titled Crestfallen. This will be the 21st episode of the show and will feature an action-packed premise stretching across the international borders of Croatia, as hinted by series star Luke Kleintank in an interview with Deadline.

The show is the third show from Dick Wolf's FBI franchise, following the "Fly Team" this time, who solve international crimes and neutralize threats against American citizens from across the world. The finale will center on the crash of a private jet outside of Poland and the suspected perpetrator behind this act. The last episode will also include an emotional subplot concerning Special Agent Scott Forrestor's (Luke Kleintank) mother.

The finale of FBI: International will air on May 24, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET. Read on for more details.

FBI: International season 1, episode 21 promo: Forrestor's deal with the devil?

In the packed promo, Forrestor is seen collaborating with a Russian Spy for some unknown reason. His teammates are also seen questioning his allegiance in the process. The promo also hints at an action-packed episode and some possible trouble for Scott Forrestor.

The promo is meant to spark some deliberate confusion, but in a recent interview with Deadline, Luke Kleintank hinted at a past connection with the spy (played by Alon Aboutboul). He said:

"There’s history in the sense of connected history. He’s a huge asset for him and his family so he’s protecting him but gets involved in a major car accident...They’re on the run in Croatia and a lot of crazy things are happening around them—lots of action. They get hurt along the way and they’re trying to survive."

Though there has only been mention of Poland in the synopsis, Kleintank has confirmed that a part of the episode will be set in Croatia. He has also confirmed in the same interview that the spy is not a mere guest appearance but someone who will stick around in the future. Alon Aboutboul also recently concluded a five-season run with FX's Snowfall.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode of FBI: International reads:

"When a private jet carrying American citizens is shot down outside of a small town in Poland, the Fly Team looks into the man who missed the flight. Also, Forrester is conflicted when he receives information from his mother."

It is clear that Forrestor's involvement with the spy will not be the only issue in the episode, or even the only challenge for him in the episode. With his mother's angle involved, there may be some revelation that shakes Forrestor up from the inside as well. The actor has hinted that the title Crestfallen may refer to Forrestor's state in the episode.

FBI: International @FBIIntCBS 🖤 #TheFBIs Luke Kleintank has a special message to share on behalf of the Fly Team: #FBIInternational has been renewed for Season 2 AND Season 3! Luke Kleintank has a special message to share on behalf of the Fly Team: #FBIInternational has been renewed for Season 2 AND Season 3! 💛🖤 #TheFBIs https://t.co/3F6oHOSBiZ

Despite so many developments, Kleintank has confirmed that this season finale will not have anything new between Forrestor and Special Agent Jamie Kellett (Heida Reed). The upcoming episode will reportedly feature a host of old characters from the previous episodes as well.

Rob Greenlea worked as the director in the upcoming episode of FBI: International with a script from Matt Olmstead.

When will the upcoming episode of FBI: International air?

The upcoming episode of the FBI spinoff will air on May 24, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET on the CBS channel. You can also watch the episode online on Paramount+.

