FBI: International episode 13: Release date, set photos, and more

After a week-long wait, FBI: International is ready for another episode. The upcoming episode, titled Snakes, is set to be released on March 8, 2022. This episode comes after an intense episode revolving around an American business tycoon involved in a murder in Frankfurt, Germany.

This week's episode will focus on a couple who are awaiting prosecution for stealing millions from the government's COVID-19 funds.

The upcoming episode of the show will be the 13th episode of the first season. The show is the third spin-off of the successful franchise FBI. So far, the show has been extremely interesting, dealing with multiple cases from across the globe. The show will deal with a case in Albania this week.

Read on to learn more about the upcoming episode.

FBI: International: A sensitive case of COVID-19?

A still from Snakes (Image via CBS)

The set photos hint towards a severe case in this episode. In the photographs released by the show, all the characters appear to be engaged in a serious investigation.



Despite there being no promotional trailer, FBI: International has released some set photos that give a fair idea of what to expect from the next episode. It is not as evident as a trailer might have been, but it still shows certain things like the location and the cast. The synopsis for the upcoming episode, as released by CBS, reads,

"A couple flees to Albania while awaiting sentencing for bilking millions in COVID-19 relief funds from the U.S. government; Kellett works the case from Budapest as she and Forrester try to regain their professional boundaries."

It appears that this case will explore some social and political connotations, as it deals with COVID-19. This will be a particularly sensitive topic given the current situation. Fans of the show can expect a very intense episode that will push the team to their limits.

FBI: International recap: Conspiracy all around

The previous episode of the show, which aired on February 22, 2022, was titled One Point One Million Followers. It dealt with a tech tycoon who got involved in a murder in Frankfurt and incited conspiracy theories on social media.

The episode was an edge-of-the-seat thriller, where the team tried to catch up with the notorious criminal.

Over the past few weeks, the crime drama has had a good run, and hopefully, it will continue to do so in the coming weeks.

When will FBI: International's new episode premiere?

The latest episode of the show will premiere on March 8, 2022, on the CBS channel. It will also be released on the official streaming application of CBS. The show airs new episodes at 9.00 pm ET every Tuesday.

