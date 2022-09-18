Who is Eva-Jane Willis? Meet the actor who plays Megan “Smitty” Garretson in FBI: International Season 2

The highly talented actress Eva-Jane Willis will be seen as a series regular in the highly awaited and exhilarating second season of FBI: International. The actress will play the vital role of Megan "Smitty" Garretson in the series' Season 2.

FBI: International Season 2 is all set to make its debut, with the first episode exclusively on CBS this Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 9 PM ET/PT. This is the second spin-off show of the popular police procedural crime action series, FBI.

Derek Haas and Dick Wolf have acted as the creators of the spin-off series. Apart from Eva-Jane Willis, the second season of FBI: International will star Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester, Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines, Heida Reed as Special Agent Jamie Kellett, Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo, and a few others.

As per the official synopsis for the premiere episode of FBI: International Season 2, titled Unburdened, CBS stated:

"The team and new Europol liaison Megan "Smitty" Garretson investigate when an American police detective is murdered."

By the looks of the official synopsis for episode 1 of the CBS spin-off series, it is quite understandable that actress Eva-Jane Willis will play a significant role in the premiere episode as she will delve deep into a highly gripping new case.

Without further ado, let's dig deep and find out all about Eva-Jane Willis ahead of the arrival of the first episode of FBI: International Season 2 on CBS.

Learn all about the actress Eva-Jane Willis, who joined the cast of FBI: International Season 2

Born in South Africa, actress Eva-Jane Willis is the daughter of renowned movie director Ian Gabriel. She moved to London with her mother, Eileen Willis, at the age of four. From a young age, the actress developed her keen interest in action and started taking part-time acting classes at Mountview Theater School.

Her very first acting role was in the well-known TV series Grange Hill. She has also been a significant part of some notable plays, including Christopher Hampton's The Philanthropist, where she played the role of Celia, and Henry IV: Part 2, where she portrayed the character Lady Percy.

The actress has also been a part of several other TV series, entailing London Files as Catherine, Gangs of London as Natalie, 52 Story Minutes as Jane, Uncle as Dragon Tattoo Lady, Maigret as Marthe Jusserand, and Humans as Girl in Café. The actress will also be seen playing the role of Sister Bianca in the upcoming TV series, The Power.

Over the years, Eva-Jane Willis has also been a part of several noteworthy movies and short films, including This is the One as Jen, Girls Don't Cry as Jackie, ChickLit as Brigitte, Only Child as Eva, and The Pinocchio Effect as Lucy.

The actress will replace Christine Paul's character, Katrin Jaeger, in the upcoming Season 2 of FBI: International.

On August 31, 2022, the actress took to Instagram to post several stills from the second season of FBI: International, revealing the first glimpses of her character, Megan "Smitty" Garretson. While talking about joining the cast of the series, she wrote in a post, "New Fam."

Take a look at the post below:

Don't forget to watch FBI: International Season 2, airing on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 9 PM ET/PT, exclusively on CBS.

