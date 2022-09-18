What time will FBI season 5 episode 1 air on CBS? Release date, plot and more about the crime-drama show

FBI season 5, the highly anticipated and arresting season of the popular crime drama action series, is all set to make its arrival with episode 1 on Tuesday, September 20, at 8 pm ET / PT, exclusively on CBS. Dick Wolf and Craig Turk have served as the creators of the series.

Dick Wolf, Arthur W. Forney, Peter Jankowski, Craig Turk, Greg Plageman, Terry Miller, Rick Eid and Norberto Barba have been serving as the executive producers of the crime-action series, while Amanda Slater, Brian Anthony, Aaron Fullerton and Mo Masi have acted as the producers of the series.

The 5th season of the series stars Missy Peregrym, Alana De La Garza, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Katherine Renee Turner, John Boyd, James Chen, Taylor Anthony Miller and a few other actors.

Since CBS dropped the news of the arrival of FBI season 5, fans of the engaging and quite electrifying series have been buzzing with excitement and anticipation to witness what the brand new 5th season of the series will bring to the table.

So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about FBI season 5 episode 1, ahead of its debut on CBS.

Learn all about the premiere episode of FBI season 5 before its arrival on CBS

What are the release date and time of episode 1 of FBI season 5?

The much-awaited premiere episode of the fan-favorite crime drama action series, FBI season 5, will be released exclusively on CBS on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. The airtime of the episode is 8 pm ET / PT.

The highly engrossing episode 1 of season 5 of the show has been titled, Hero’s Journey. Rick Eid and Joe Halpin have served as the co-writers for the premiere episode, while Alex Chapple has acted as the director of episode 1.

It is safe to say that, the audience has been eagerly waiting to see how the premiere episode of FBI season 5 will unfold.

What can be expected from the first episode of the CBS series' season 5?

The official synopsis for episode 1 of the 5th season of the CBS series, released by CBS, reads:

"The team pivots when their sting operation to secure a massive bomb from an illegal broker leads them to discover that the device is already in the wrong hands; Jubal's promise to be present at his son's birthday party is put to the test."

By the looks of the official synopsis for the first episode, it is quite evident that the audience is in for an exhilarating action-packed rollercoaster ride. It also denotes that the episode will have some emotionally heavy content as well.

Who are the cast members of season 5 of the CBS series?

Take a closer look at the cast list for season 5 of the crime-action series here:

Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell

Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan

Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille

Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine

John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola

Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran

Vedette Lim as Elise Taylor

Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace

James Chen as Ian Lim

Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase

Don't forget to watch episode 1 of FBI season 5, arriving this Tuesday, September 20, 2022, on CBS.

