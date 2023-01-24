FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 11 release date, air time, plot, and more

The latest season of the highly electrifying spin-off of Dick Wolf's original series FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, is all set to return on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT, with a brand new episode 11, exclusively on CBS. The episode will also be available for the audience to catch on Paramount+.

René Balcer has acted as the creator of the crime-drama series. Without a doubt, viewers of FBI: Most Wanted have been eagerly waiting to see what the upcoming episode of season 4 will bring to the table after the drama that unfolded in episode 10, titled, False Flag.

Episode 11 of FBI: Most Wanted season 4 promises thrilling action

The highly awaited episode 11 of FBI: Most Wanted season 4 will be released exclusively on CBS this Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 10 pm Eastern Time (ET).

In the previous episode, the audience witnessed the entire team ending up in quite a complex and precarious situation after finding a connection between the kidnapper of a dishonored state police detective and a significant individual from a present case.

The brand new season 4's episode 11 has been titled Crypto Wars. Christopher Salmanpour has served as the episode's writer, while Milena Govich has acted as the director. The official synopsis for Crypto Wars, released by the network, CBS, reads:

"As the team chases after the suspects behind an explosion at an Ohio energy plant, they are led toward a major crypto company with enemies looking to take it down; Remy and his sister close a chapter in their lives."

Take a closer look at the promo clip for the upcoming episode of the series' fourth season here:

The official promo and synopsis for the episode provides audiences with hints of what can be expected from it before it airs on CBS. By the looks of it, it is quite evident that the episode will be full of exhilarating action and high stakes.

In the upcoming episode, the audience will see a deadly explosion at an energy plant in Ohio. The team will be seen chasing after the masterminds behind it, ultimately leading them to a massive and significant crypto company. Apart from these events, viewers will also see Remy and his sister Claire Scott ending a pivotal chapter in their lives.

Thus, it is safe to say that viewers are in for a highly intriguing and action-heavy new episode.

Who are on the cast list for season 4 of the spin-off CBS series?

The promising cast list for FBI: Most Wanted season 4 entails Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson, Alexa Davalos as Kristin Gaines, Edwin Hodge as Ray Cannon, Dylan McDermott as Remy Scott, and a few others.

Don't forget to watch FBI: Most Wanted season 4, episode 11, which will air this Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 10 pm ET on CBS.

