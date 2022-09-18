Who is replacing Julian McMahon in FBI: Most Wanted? All about Dylan McDermott and his role in CBS series

Dylan McDermott is replacing Julian McMahon in the fourth season of CBS' upcoming series FBI: Most Wanted. Season four of the spin-off of the FBI series is set to premiere on CBS on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

McDermott's succession to McMahon's Jess LaCroix comes after three seasons of FBI: Most Wanted, which first premiered in January 2020.

Dylan McDermott will essay the role of Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott - fresh off a multi-year stint with the FBI's Las Vegas field team - as the new team leader.

Read on to learn more about Dylan McDermott, who will be seen in FBI: Most Wanted as a replacement for Julian McMahon.

Who is Dylan McDermott and why will he replace Julian McMahon in FBI: Most Wanted season 4?

Dylan McDermott is an American actor who is known for his role as Bobby Donnell in the legal drama series The Practice. McDermott won a Golden Globe Award for his performance as well as an Emmy nomination.

Dylan McDermott in American Horror Story (Image via IMDb)

McDermott has also appeared in FX's horror anthology series American Horror Story and has also starred as the narcotics crime lord, Richard Wheatley in Law & Order: Organized Crime, a spin-off of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

McDermott's Richard Wheatley was originally created as a one-year regular in the role of a nemesis, according to a Deadline report.

After his character was well received by viewers, NBC and series creator Dick Wolf approached him to return as a recurring character in season 2.

Now, McDermott's Wheatley from Law & Order: Organized Crime will be toned down for a transition into FBI: Most Wanted, also executively produced by Wolf. He will essay the role of Remy Scott and will take over the team after McMahon's LaCroix died in season 3.

According to ET Online, the premiere episode of season 4 is titled Iron Pipeline. It follows the Fugitive Task Force's investigation into the sale of illegal firearms and its connection to the murder of a family of four from New York.

McDermott has had issues with alcoholism for the longest time due to hailing from a family of addicts but claims to have been sober for over 35 years now.

McDermott said in a post on social media:

"Proud of this day because many in my family, including my birth mother and father struggled with addiction. It was brutal to witness. I’ve also seen many who didn’t make it and that truly breaks my heart. If you’re hurting please get help."

The 60-year-old actor's stint in Hollywood spans over three decades and he has a net worth of $20 million, according to the online site Celebrity Net Worth. McDermott has two children from a previous marriage with actor Shiva Rose.

More information about FBI: Most Wanted

FBI: Most Wanted is a spin-off series of Dick Wolf's 2018 drama series FBI. FBI: Most Wanted was created by Rene Balcer and follows the work of the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force, which tracks down the most dangerous and most wanted criminals on the Bureau's list.

McMahon played the primary character for the first three seasons of the show, until his character's death by a fugitive at the end of season 3. Other prominent actors from the series include Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Nathaniel Arcand, YaYa Gosselin, Miguel Gomez, Alexa Davalos, and Edwin Hodge.

McDermott first appeared in the series in season 3.

FBI: Most Wanted will premiere on CBS on September 20, 2022.

