FBI franchise's next episode release dates and plots

The FBI series returns next Tuesday. The new episodes of the franchise’s shows, namely FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted, will air on January 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET, 9 pm ET, and 10 pm ET, respectively.

The first is coming with the 10th episode of season 5, titled Second Life. Directed by Jon Cassar, the one-hour-long episode has been penned by Claire Demorest.

Meanwhile, FBI: International will air the ninth episode of season 2. Titled Wheelman, the episode was directed by John Behring and written by Derek Haas.

Further, FBI: Most Wanted is gearing up to broadcast the ninth episode of season 4. Titled Processed, the episode will cover the 10 pm-11 pm ET slot on CBS.

What to expect in FBI’s next episode?

Earlier, an episode titled Heroes was set to air on January 3, 2023. However, CBS plans to host Second Life in that slot and push Heroes to Tuesday, January 10, 2022.

The synopsis of Second Life reads:

"The abduction of a young woman leads the team back to a cold case from 18 years ago, which pushes Isobel to reconnect with her old partner Jake (Tate Donovan), and take another shot at solving one of her first cases at the Bureau."

The episode will star the regular cast, which includes:

Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell

Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan

Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine

Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille

John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola

Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace.

Recurring cast members Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran and Vedette Lim as Elise Taylor will also feature in the episode. The guest star list consists of names like Tate Donovan, Joan Collier, Kyra Belle Johnson, James Russell, Sebastian Barba, and Rob Kellogg among others.

Heroes, Breakdown, and a yet-to-be-titled episode will most probably wrap up the series' fifth season.

What to expect in FBI: International’s next episode?

While this is a fairly new player, it is the second spin-off of the original crime drama created by Dick Wolf. It’s currently in its second season and has also been renewed for a third.

On Tuesday, viewers will be watching the ninth episode of season 2 titled Wheelman. The summary reads:

"The Fly Team races through the streets of Budapest to put a halt to a major art heist about to be perpetrated by an American. Also, Forrester grows angry as Dandridge watches every move the team makes."

Its regular cast comprises Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, and Eva-Jane Willis. They play the characters Special Agent Scott Forrester, Special Agent Jamie Kellett, Special Agent Andre Raines, Special Agent Cameron Vo, and Europol Agent Megan "Smitty" Garretson, respectively.

The guest list has names like Michael Torpey, Rico E. Anderson, Daniel Passaro, Petar Cvirn, Jónas Alfreð Birkisson, and Stephanie Hoston, among others.

What to expect in FBI: Most Wanted next episode?

This show is the last of the trio of franchises to air on CBS. Possibly to maintain continuity, the network broadcasts the new episodes of all three shows one by one, starting with the parent show and followed by the next two shows.

The aforementioned show will stream the ninth episode of season 4, Processed, on January 3, 2022. The synopsis reads:

"When a celebrity child psychiatrist specializing in generational trauma is kidnapped by the relative of a former client, the team races to track down the perpetrator and learns what really happened to the psychiatrist's client. Also, Kristin confronts her own deep-rooted trauma."

The show stars Dylan McDermott, Alexa Davalos, Roxy Sternberg, and Keisha Castle-Hughes, among others.

All the episodes of the franchise can be seen on CBS and Paramount+.

