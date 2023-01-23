FBI season 5 episode 12 release date, air time, plot, and more

FBI is a long-running police procedural drama that follows Special agents Maggie Bell and Zidan from the New York branch of the FBI. Along with a team of talented and brave officers, the duo work together to keep the city and country safe from both internal and external threats.

The CBS crime drama, which made its debut way back in 2018, is now in its fifth season. After a two-week hiatus, the series is back with another brand-new episode, which is scheduled to air this week.

Everything to know about FBI season 5 episode 12: Plot, release date, and cast revealed

The CBS police drama has garnered a huge fan base and regular viewers of the series are waiting with anticipation to know what the new episode has in store for them.

Read on to know more about season 5 episode 12 of FBI.

The plot of the upcoming season

Season 5 episode 12 has been titled Breakdown. The plot synopsis of the upcoming episode is as follows:

"After a mysterious bioweapon leaves two MTA workers dead and one injured, the team rushes to determine who is behind the attack and the location of their next target. Also, Jubal’s past demons begin to surface when the high-pressure case coincides with Tyler’s latest health scare."

This episode has been directed by Alex Chapple from a script by Alexander Maggio.

Release date revealed

FBI Season 5 Episode 12 is scheduled for release this Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at its usual time slot of 8 pm ET. As of now, CBS has not made any official announcement regarding the number of episodes this season is going to have.

But if the previous installments of the show are anything to go by, then it may be estimated that season 5 will have 21 to 22 episodes that run for about 40 to 45 minutes each.

Since FBI is a CBS original, the new episode will be made available to watch on the CBS network. It will also be available to stream online via the CBS All Access site.

The subscription comes at a price of $5.99 per month with limited ads and $9.99 per month for ad-free viewing.

The cast of FBI

Season five has brought back Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan, Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, and Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille.

They are joined by John Boyd, who plays Special Agent Stuart Scola, and Katherine Renee Turner, who plays Special Agent Tiffany Wallace.

The CBS police drama also features a number of guest stars, including Vedette Lim as Elise Taylor, James Chen as Ian Lim, Roshawn Franklin as Agent Hobbs, Mara Davi as Samantha Kelton, Caleb Reese Paul as Tyler Kelton, Anthoula Katsimatides as NSA Rep Sarah, and Nate Richman as SWAT Leader Dan.

In episode 12 we can also expect to see guest stars Geoffrey Cantor, Christine Mirzayan, Neal Lerner, Noor Amiry, Marcus Ho, Geisha Otero, Atibon Nazaire, and Aqeel T. Ash-Shakoor.

Tune in to CBS for another gripping episode of FBI season 5.

