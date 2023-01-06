What time will S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 9 air on CBS? Release date, plot, and more details explored

A brand new episode of the police procedural crime-action S.W.A.T. season 6 is all set to make its arrival exclusively on the popular network CBC this Friday, January 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT.

Developed by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan, S.W.A.T. season 6 sees Neal H. Moritz, Paul Bernard, Marney Hochman, Justin Lin, Pavun Shetty, and Danielle Woodrow, alongside Thomas and Ryan, in executive producer roles.

The audience has been buzzing with anticipation to see how the new episode will unfold, as the previous episode was released a long time ago, on December 9, 2022.

Episode 8 of the CBS Network series, titled Guacaine, saw violence erupt at the popular food truck festival, with the team contending with a deadly cartel to recover a large lost drug shipment. Since the previous episode was highly charged, fans have now been eagerly waiting for the upcoming episode where a family member of the S.W.A.T. team will play a crucial role.

Episode 9 of S.W.A.T. season 6 will see the entire team in the midst of random shootings

What to expect from the upcoming episode?

The upcoming episode 9 of season 6 has been titled Pariah. With Cherie Dvorak having directed the ninth episode, the official synopsis for the brand new ninth episode, as released by CBS, reads:

"When faced with a series of random shootings, one team member's family connections could be the key to stopping the next attack; Hondo prepares to meet Rochelle's parents for the first time; Tan helps Luca navigate a sensitive situation."

The official synopsis and promo video for the latest episode provides the audience with ample clues about what to anticipate. Evidently, a new set of challenges will emerge as reckless shooting incidents rattle the entire S.W.A.T. team.

The episode will showcase Luca ending up in a tricky situation. Moreover, it will also have Rochelle's parents meeting Hondo for the very first time. Suffice to say, there is a lot to look forward to in the upcoming episode for fans of the series.

Who are on the cast list for season 6 of the CBS police procedural series?

The promising lead cast list for the sixth season of the popular CBS police procedural series includes:

Shemar Moore as Daniel Harrelson

Alex Russell as Jim Street

Kenny Johnson as Dominique Luca

Jay Harrington as David Kay

Patrick St. Esprit as Robert Hicks

David Lim as Victor Tan

Rochelle Aytes as Nichelle Carmichael.

The show also sees Anna Enger Ritch and Kali Canales reprising their roles as Office III Powell Brigitte and Cabrera, respectively. Apart from them, the guest cast list for S.W.A.T.'s season 6 sees Austin Highsmith Garces as Vivian, Christopher Goodman as Theo, David DeSantos as Rodrigo Sanchez, and Angelica Scarlet Johnson as Kell.

The brand new episode 9 of S.W.AT.'s season 6 will air this Friday evening on CBS.

