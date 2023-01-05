What time will Young Sheldon season 6 episode 9 air on CBS? Release date, plot, and more details explored

The much-anticipated ninth episode of Young Sheldon season 6, is all set to make its debut exclusively on CBS this Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET). The highly entertaining comedy series is created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro.

The long list of executive producers for Young Sheldon season 6 includes creators Molaro and Lorre, along with Jim Parsons, who is the narrator of the series, as well as Todd Spiewak, Jon Favreau, and Steve Holland.

The previous episode of the prequel series to beloved sitcom The Big Bang Theory was released on December 8, 2022, meaning that fans of the show have been eagerly waiting for the upcoming episode for a while now.

Moreover, fans have been buzzing with anticipation to see how the new episode will unfold as the previous episode, titled, Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha, ended on an engaging note.

Learn all about the new episode of season 6 of Young Sheldon, ahead of its arrival on CBS

What fans can expect from episode 9

The upcoming episode, titled College Dropouts and the Medford Miracle, will feature Sheldon trying to make up his mind on a life-changing decision, while George Sr. finds himself in an irritating situation.

One of the series' creators, Steven Molaro, along with Marie Cheng and Connor Kilpatrick, have served as the writers for episode 9. Nadiya Chettiar, Steve Holland, and Yael Glouberman have acted as teleplay writers for the episode, which is directed by Nikki Lorre.

The official synopsis given by the CBS Network provides the audience with hints of what to expect from the episode. The synopsis reads as follows:

"Sheldon considers dropping out of college to focus on building his database; George Sr. is frustrated when someone else gets credit for his football wins."

How are the official sneak peek video clips for the upcoming episode 9 looking?

The official sneak peek videos for the ninth episode of the series' sixth season were dropped on YouTube on December 31, 2022.

Take a closer look at all the sneak peeks for the new episode below:

The sneak peek video clips provide viewers with exciting glimpses of what is about to come in episode 9 of Young Sheldon season 6. The first clip shows a conversation between Missy and Meemaw, her grandmother. Missy is seen asking for her permission to bring over a friend who is a boy so they can both watch a movie together.

The next clip showcases the pastor crashing George Cooper Sr.'s prep talk to his football team. The final clip shows Sheldon taking Missy's help to call Mr. Jennings to talk about his database.

It looks like the audience is in for a highly entertaining rollercoaster ride.

Don't forget to catch episode 9 of Young Sheldon season 6, which will arrive on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET on CBS.

