When Christmas Was Young, the much-awaited Christmas special movie, is all set to arrive exclusively on CBS on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 8.30 pm ET.

The official synopsis for When Christmas Was Young, given by CBS, reads:

"A headstrong music manager (Tyler Hilton) in desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client finds himself falling for a gifted singer-songwriter (Karen David) with abandoned dreams of making it big, as he attempts to secure the rights to a Christmas song she wrote years ago."

Robert Tate Miller has served as the writer for the upcoming movie, while David Calvert-Jones, Sheryl Crow, Karen Glass, Tom Mazza and Shawn Williamson have all acted as executive producers for the movie.

When Christmas Was Young cast: Meghan Heffern stars alongside Tyler Hilton and Karen David

Tyler Hilton as Luke Dawson

Renowned American actor and singer-songwriter Tyler Hilton is all set to play the lead role of Luke Dawson in the upcoming CBS Holiday movie, When Christmas Was Young.

The 39-year-old actor is best known for portraying the character Chris Keller in the TV series One Tree Hill, Reed Durham in the 2011 TV series Single Ladies, and Charlie Arthurs in the 2014 - 2015 TV series Extant.

Tyler Hilton has also been a part of a few other notable movies and TV series, including Walk the Line, Christmas on the Bayou, Charlie Bartlett, Castle, Hell's Kitchen, Pitch, A Christmas Wish, American Dreams, and The Christmas Contract.

Karen David as Melody Douglass

Well-known Canadian singer, actress and songwriter Karen David will be seen portraying the lead character Melody Douglass in CBS' When Christmas Was Young.

The 43-year-old actress is best known for her portrayal of the character Liessa in the 2008 movie The Colour of Magic, Penn in the 2014 movie Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Ruby Iqbal in the 2016 movie The Tiger Hunter, Princess Jasmine in the TV series Once Upon a Time, and Grace Mukherjee in the popular TV series Fear the Walking Dead.

Karen David has also been a significant part of several other noteworthy TV series and movies, includingThe Legend of Dick and Dom, Strike Back: Project Dawn, Galavant, Legacies, The Rookie, Waterloo Road, Mira, Royal Detective, Couples Retreat, Amar, Akbar & Tony and more.

Meghan Heffern as Emily

Promising Canadian actress Meghan Heffern is all set to play the significant role of Emily in When Christmas Was Young.

The 39-year-old actress is best known for playing the role of Sara in the 2010 movie The Shrine, Tabby in the 2013 movie The F Word, Virginia in the 2016 movie Special Correspondents, Beatrice in the 2018 movie Red Rover, Kate in the TV series Blue Mountain State and Jane in the TV series How to Buy a Baby.

Meghan Heffern has also been a part of several other notable movies and TV series, including Aaron Stone, Almost Home, I, Martin Short, Goes Home, Degrassi: The Next Generation, Backpackers, Lost Girl, Road Trip, Good Witch, Unreal, Sex/Life, Chokeslam, Home Sweet Home and several others.

Other cast members in key supporting roles in When Christmas Was Young include:

Jordana Largy

Jake Foy

Jayce Barreiro

Grace Sunar

Don't forget to watch When Christmas Was Young, which will air exclusively on CBS on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 8.30 pm Eastern Time.

