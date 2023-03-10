S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 16 release date, air time, plot, and more details

Episode 16 of S.W.A.T. season 6 will air this Friday, March 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET, exclusively on the CBS TV Channel. Developed by Shawn Ryan and Aaron Rahsaan, the popular police procedural series has received a lot of positive responses from the audience over the last five seasons due to its engrossing storylines.

Viewers of S.W.A.T. have been quite curious to see how the brand new episode of season 6 will unfold, especially as S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 15, titled To Protect and to Serve, uncovered some highly dramatic sets of events, including a suspenseful mystery case investigated by Tan. The preceding episode also saw the team take active part in Patrol Day events.

S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 16 has been titled Blowback

S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 16 plot explored

Scheduled to be released on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET, the highly anticipated 16th episode of the crime drama series' sixth season has been titled Blowback. Cherie Gierhart has served as the director, while the new episode has been written by Alan Morgan.

The official synopsis for season 6 episode 16, Blowback, given by the CBS TV Network, reads as follows:

"When classified information falls into the wrong hands, the team races to stop a dangerous plot targeting former members of the U.S. military; Luca is faced with a challenging choice when a family member suddenly falls ill."

Take a closer look at the official promo video clip for the sixteenth episode below:

The official promo and synopsis provide fans with intriguing glimpses and clues regarding what to expect from episode 16, and by the looks of it, it is quite evident that the episode will be full of some challenging series of events. The audience will witness the lives of some former members of the U.S. military in grave danger after wrong people get hold of certain classified data.

The entire team will be seen delving deep into the case to stop the situation from derailing quickly. Followers of the show will also see Luca face some difficult choices when a member of his family falls ill all of a sudden. Thus, it is safe to say that viewers are in for a gripping new episode.

Who are on the season 6 cast list?

The cast list for season 6 of the series includes:

Jay Harrington as Sergeant II David "Deacon" Kay

Shemar Moore as Sergeant II Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson Jr.

Rochelle Aytes as Nichelle Carmichael

Anna Enger Ritch as Office III Zoe Powell

Patrick St. Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks

Kenny Johnson as Officer Dominique Luca

Mark Labella as LEK

Alex Russell as Officer III James "Jim" Street

Brigitte Kali Canales as Officer III Alexis Cabrera

David Lim as Officer III Victor Tan

The latest season of the CBS show was first released on October 7, 2022. The show's official synopsis states:

"Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles."

Don't forget to watch episode 16 of S.W.A.T. season 6 on March 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

