S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 14 release date, air time, plot, and more details explored

The 14th episode of S.W.A.T. season 6 is expected to air on CBS on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 8 pm ET. With the previous episode ending on a gripping note, fans have been eagerly awaiting the new episode as the show inches closer to the conclusion of season 6.

The series centers around a police officer from Los Angeles and his highly efficient team who set out to protect their beloved city and its people from various criminals. It stars Shemar Moore in the lead role, alongside numerous others playing important supporting roles.

S.W.A.T. season 6, episode 14 on CBS will surely be gripping

A brief, 1-minute sneak peek of the upcoming episode, Gut Punch, offers a peek into a pivotal scene set to unfold in the new episode featuring Victor Tan. In the upcoming episode, viewers can look forward to the SWAT team joining hands with Major Crimes to take on a dangerous mission.

Not many other details about the episode are revealed at this point. Here's a short description of the new episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''SWAT teams with Major Crimes for a high-stakes mission to extract an undercover officer from a dangerous crime ring.''

The previous episode, Lion's Share, witnessed a devastating rampage that had some connections to Hicks' tumultuous past that set the tone for the rest of the season. With the show currently on a knife edge, it'll be fascinating to see how Hondo's story will pan out in the rest of the season.

The ongoing sixth season has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised the show's entertaining and gripping plotlines, strong writing, and stellar performances by the cast, among many other things.

In brief, about S.W.A.T. plot and cast

S.W.A.T. focuses on a police officer named Daniel ''Hondo'' Harrelson, who, along with his crew, desperately tries to protect the city of Los Angeles from criminals. Here's a brief description of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, a Los Angeles S.W.A.T. lieutenant, is assigned to lead a highly skilled unit in the community where he grew up. Torn between loyalty to the streets, where the cops are sometimes the enemy, and allegiance to his brothers in blue, he strategically straddles the two worlds.''

The synopsis further states:

''Hondo encourages his team to rely on communication and respect over force and aggression, but when a crisis erupts, these unflinching men and women are prepared to put their tactical training to the test.''

One of the show's major highlights is lead actor Shemar Moore's performance in the lead role as Daniel ''Honod'' Harrelson. Moore perfectly captures Hondo's resilience, fearlessness, and determination in one of the most nuanced performances on TV.

Apart from S.W.A.T., Moore is known for his performances in various other shows and films like The Bounce Back, Criminal Minds, and Birds of Prey, among many more.

Alongside Moore in important supporting roles are Stephanie Sigman as Jessica Cortez, Alex Russell as Jim Street, and Lina Esco as Christina Alonso, among many others.

You can watch the latest episode of S.W.A.T. season 6 on CBS on Friday, February 24, 2023.

