S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 15 release date, time, plot, and more

S.W.A.T. season 6, the brand new installment of the crime drama procedural series, is all set to make its arrival with its upcoming episode exclusively on the CBS TV Network this Friday, March 3, 2023, at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Developed by Aaron Rahsaan and Shawn Ryan, the series has gained a lot of popularity over the years.

Followers of S.W.A.T. are eager to witness what episode 15 of the latest season has in store for them, especially after S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 14, titled Gut Punch, unraveled some pretty striking series of events, including a high-stakes case involving an undercover officer and a deadly criminal ring.

S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 15 plot explored

Season 6 episode 15 has been titled, To Protect & to Serve, and Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier have served as writers for the episode, while Billy Gierhart has directed the episode.

The official synopsis for To Protect & to Serve, released by CBS TV Channel, reads as follows:

"When Hicks insists SWAT participate in Patrol Day in an effort to engage more meaningfully with the community, Hondo and Deacon have their hands full mentoring the newest members of the team; a suspended Tan investigates a mystery close to home."

The official synopsis provides fans with hints about what episode 15 will bring to the table for them, and from the looks of it, it is quite evident that the upcoming episode will be full of some dramatic and engaging sets of events as Hicks will be seen encouraging the team to participate actively in Patrol Day.

The new episode will also showcase Deacon and Hondo struggling to deal with and train brand new team members. Viewers will also witness Tan attempting to investigate and solve a complex mystery. Thus, viewers are in for an engrossing episode this week.

Take a closer look at the season 6 cast and plot

The cast members for the latest season of the CBS series include:

Shemar Moore as Sergeant II Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson Jr.

Jay Harrington as Sergeant II David "Deacon" Kay

Rochelle Aytes as Nichelle Carmichael

Kenny Johnson as Officer Dominique Luca

Patrick St. Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks

Alex Russell as Officer III James "Jim" Street

David Lim as Officer III Victor Tan

Brigitte Kali Canales as Officer III Alexis Cabrera

Anna Enger Ritch as Office III Zoe Powell

Mark Labella as LEK

Season 6 of the series premiered on CBS on October 7, 2022. The official synopsis for the show, as per the network, reads:

"Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles."

It further states:

"Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds and acclimate to his new duties as the legal guardian of a teenager."

Don't forget to catch episode 15 of S.W.A.T. season 6, which will air this Friday, March 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

