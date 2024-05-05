Where will Met Gala 2024 be filmed? Location and more details explored

One of the most-awaited fundraising events of the year, Met Gala 2024 is set to take place on May 6, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The Costume Institute will also be called the Anna Wintour Costume Center from now on in honor of Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The fashion icon has been conducting the event for over three decades.

International artists, including Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny, will co-host this year's Met Gala 2024. Anna Wintour will also join them.

Met Gala 2024 is titled "Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion." Hence as per the theme of, "The Garden of Time" guests will be dressed accordingly. The theme is inspired by the J.G. Ballard short story, of the same name.

Met Gala 2024: Location and more details explored

Met Gala is essentially a Costume Institute Benefit and an annual fundraising event held every year on the first Monday of May. The 2024 will be held on May 6, 2024, at 6 pm ET. The official venue for the Met Gala 2024 is the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

However, there was one exception in 2021, when the Met Gala was held in September due to COVID-19 restrictions. For their convenience and to avoid traffic during such an international event, guests attending the event prefer to stay in nearby hotels. A few of the most popular and preferred venues for guests’ choice include Mark Hotel.

Met Gala 2024: Historical pieces on display

The exhibition will showcase around 250 historical pieces that are so fragile that they might never be worn again. The featured pieces are called the “Sleeping Beauties.” The event will also cover original designs from international designers such as Christian Dior, Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Hubert de Givenchy, and more.

The Met Gala 2024 will feature three zones land, sky, and sea—each representing natural resources and sustainable design in the costumes. Based on this year’s theme, guests will wear various dresses consisting of botanical and floral looks on the red carpet. Many archival and vintage revivals will be seen in the event.

Met Gala 2024: Guestlist

Everyone knows how Vogue keeps the Met Gala guest list secretive, keeping curiosity at its peak. So everyone will eagerly wait to see who’s attending the event only from the red carpet entries. Also, each guest’s dress and look will be a masterpiece designed and prepared by many exquisite international design houses.

Some Met Gala looks have become global sensations and viral over the years. Fashion enthusiasts must remember Rihanna’s 2015 Guo Pei couture cape and gown. Lady Gaga’s 16-minute-long entrance wearing Brandon Maxwell’s transformative look has also been memorable.

Attendees will include many A-listed top Hollywood stars, Oscar winners, Grand Slam champions, designers from leading institutes, and more. Tickets starting from $75,000 can also be purchased for those who are not invitees but still want to join this globally popular fundraising event. The event generally hosts approximately 600 attendees every year.

Where to watch the Met Gala 2024?

Everyone can enjoy the livestream through Vogue’s website and official social media channels and platforms. For that, Emma Chamberlain, the content creator will be returning to be Vogue’s special correspondent.

She will be joined by actress Gwendoline Christie, actor and producer La La Anthony, and the model Ashley Graham. They will be seen as Vogue’s carpet hosts for official streaming. Fans can also enjoy the live event from E! Network through "Live From E."