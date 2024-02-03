Schiaparelli dresses are high-fashion ensembles lauded for their avant-garde aesthetic and never-before-seen designs. The brand has grown to be loved by numerous celebrities due to their creation of outfits with innovative designs and a daring approach to style.

Schiaparelli has produced numerous creations that have captured the attention of fashion elites looking for outfits in the world of haute couture, pushing the boundaries of traditional fashion and arranging groundbreaking designs that are exquisite.

Schiaparelli dresses transcend mere clothing, becoming wearable art that tells stories of evolution and the limitless bounds of fashion. The brand has redefined the term high fashion.

8 Best Schiaparelli dresses of all time

As we delve into the world of Schiaparelli dresses, we will be exploring some of its unique creations. Dresses that become not just fashion statements but stand as a testament to the brand's timeless allure and surreal elegance.

The black long-sleeve gown with the trompel'oeil necklace

The knit crystal column balloon sleeves dress

The surrealist black corset silk illusion gown

The Schiaparelli black drawer gown

The blush satin pearls and crystals gown

The black Schiaparelli gold ribbed gown

The silver sequined keyhole dress

The black column dress with rosette sleeves

1) The black long-sleeve gown with the trompel'oeil necklace

This Schiaparelli floor-length dress was designed by Daniel Roseberry and comes in black. Made from a wool crepe material, this dress features a low-cut neckline, long sleeves, and hook closure. The gown was worn by Bella Hadid to the premiere of "Tre Piani (Three Floors)" at the 74th Cannes Film Festival. The supermodel wore it with a lung-shaped gilded brass necklace that swooped down to cover her exposed chest.

2) The knit crystal column balloon sleeves dress

This dress was designed by Daniel Roseberry and was part of the Schiaparelli Haute Couture spring-summer 2020 collection. The dress comes in multicolor blue, red, orange, pink, midnight blue, and lemon green. It is strapless and features a heart-shaped neckline, floor length, and oversized balloon sleeves. The gown is made from silk material and has crystal embedded from the neckline to the hem.

3) The surrealist black corset silk illusion gown

This is another surrealist anatomy bijoux gown by Daniel Roseberry, and it comes in black and nude colors. The floor-length gown features a black velvet sculptural corset with a protruding bone, a silk skirt, and golden nipple plates covered by a wrap-around nude tulle on the chest area that drapes to the ground. Doja Cat was seen wearing this gown at the Billboard Awards.

4) The Schiaparelli black drawer gown

This mini-length dress was designed by Daniel Roseberry and was inspired by the drawer handle design from the original collaboration between Elsa Schiaparelli and Salvador Dali. The strapless dress features square-shaped statement sleeves and strategically placed golden embeds that highlight the drawer handle design. The gown was part of the Schiaparelli haute couture spring-summer 2022 collection.

5) The blush satin pearls and crystals gown

This gown features a golden blush satin-molded corset and a draped top and skirt made from strands of over 16,000 crystals and more than 50,00 freshwater pearls. It comes with a cream-colored shawl that drapes to the ground. Kim Kardashian donned this dress at the Met Gala.

6) The black Schiaparelli gold ribbed gown

This gown was inspired by the original Elsa Schiaparelli and Salvador Dali's collaboration in 1938. It features a black velvet bustier body and a silk satin faille skirt. It is sleeveless and has golden embeds that were strategically placed to look like the human skeleton. The Schiaparelli dress was worn by Dua Lipa to the Golden Globes Awards.

7) The silver sequined keyhole dress

This floor-length dress was made from sequin material and comes in a silver color. It features a low-cut neckline with a keyhole cut out beneath the burst, a body con silhouette, a thin strap, and a side zip closure. Kylie Jenner wore the Schiaparelli dress to the Ready To Wear Spring/Summer 2024 collection in Paris.

8) The black column dress with rosette sleeves

This Schiaparelli dress was designed by Daniel Roseberry and is made from a wool crepe material. The floor-length black dress features white silk taffeta off-shoulder rosette sleeves. The dress is one of the designs from the Fall/Winter Haute Couture 2021 collection. The dress was worn by Adele Laurie to a black-tie event in the U.S.

These Schiaparelli dresses have served as fashion inspos for fashion enthusiasts and designers since they were created.