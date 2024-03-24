How tall is Lady Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones? Character's height, fate, and more explored

Lady Brienne of Tarth is the only daughter of Lord Selwyn Tarth in the popular HBO series, Game of Thrones. At a height of 191 cm (6 ft 3 in), she is unusually tall in the kingdom of Westeros. Lady Brienne is played by actress Gwendoline Christie.

Brienne hails from the island of Tarth in the Narrow Sea. She is mockingly dubbed as "Brienne the Beauty" due to her unconventional height and appearance. Brienne is a formidable warrior, known for her exceptional sword skills and her strong sense of honor. One of Brienne's most honorable acts occurs when she promises Catelyn Stark to find and protect her daughters, Sansa and Arya.

Why is Lady Brienne of Tarth so tall in Game of Thrones?

Brienne of Tarth under the snow (Screengrab from GameofThrones on YouTube)

Lady Brienne's height in Game of Thrones serves two purposes: narrative and practical. It is central to the storyline and character development of her persona. Her height plays an advantage in her journey to becoming a knight and mastering combat skills. In season 1 episode 9 of Game of Thrones, titled Baelor, Brienne engages in a fight against the Hound, Sandor Clegane. This was a brutal encounter, showcasing Brienne's skill and determination. Her exceptional height, often highlighted in the story, serves as a physical manifestation of her uniqueness.

Despite facing ridicule for her appearance, her physical stature is an essential component of her personality, giving her the necessary strength to be a warrior.

What happened to Lady Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones?

Brienne achieves her lifetime dream of becoming a knight in season 8, episode 2: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms of Game of Thrones. She defies societal norms and becomes the first woman in Westeros' history to ever be knighted. It is an emotional and heartfelt scene for all her fans, and a prominent moment for her character.

She is knighted by Jaime Lannister before the Battle of Winterfell. During the battle, she fights valiantly alongside Daenerys and Jon Targaryen and helps them defeat the Night King. Brienne is eventually given the honorable title of Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, after the ascension of Bran Stark as King of the Andals and the First Men.

Is Brienne of Tarth a Targaryen in Game of Thrones?

Brienne of Tarth preparing for battle (Screengrab from GameofThrones on YouTube)

Brienne of Tarth's ancestral connection to the Targaryen family is not mentioned in the Game of Thrones. However, in the book A Song of Ice and Fire, that the series is based on, Maester Yandel states that House Tarth has a long history with ties to important families like the Durrandons, Baratheons, and even the Targaryens.

One way Targaryen blood might have entered the Tarth family is through marriages between Aegon V's sisters, Rhae or Daella, and members of House Tarth. Brienne could also be distantly related to Duncan the Tall. He served as Lord Commander of the Kingsguard under King Aegon V Targaryen.

Who married Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones?

Brienne of Tarth in a tense moment (Screengrab from GameofThrones on YouTube)

Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) are one of the favorite couples in the history of Game of Thrones. Their chemistry and intricate relationship history craft a tale of complex romance. Meeting on opposite sides of the war in season 2, they embark on a journey from foes to allies.

Their relationship evolves into lovers by season 8. Though their affair is intense, they are never officially wed. Even though Jaime eventually leaves Brienne for his twin sister Cersei, they help each other's characters grow significantly.

In HBO's Game of Thrones, Lady Brienne of Tarth defies expectations with her exceptional height and honor. This is proved by her historic knighthood as Westeros' first female knight. Her journey illustrates resilience and the transformative power of character in the face of countless battles.