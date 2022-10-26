Game of Thrones' Arya Stark actor Maisie Williams says the show “fell off” on Twitch stream

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has given her thoughts on the controversial ending of the show.

The actor portrayed Arya Stark in the Emmy-winning HBO fantasy series, which ran from 2011 to 2019.

A couple of days ago, the 25-year-old appeared on her brother James "talfuin" Williams' livestream and said the series "fell off" by the end of its run:

"It definitely fell off at the end."

"It feels good to be proud of it": Maisie Williams on Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular TV shows of the last decade. Starting in 2011, the series spanned a total of eight seasons and ended in 2019.

Based on George R. R. Martin's epic fantasy novel series A Song of Ice and Fire, Game of Thrones was immensely beloved. The ending, however, left many fans disgruntled.

"But it started really strong."

She also revealed how the death of Ned Stark in the first season still affected her, even though she knew that it was coming:

"I was like, I was heartbroken when Ned died. Yet I knew it was coming and I was like, ugh!"

In another clip from the same stream, Williams can be heard praising the show, saying how it "popped off." She added:

"For the longest time I just used to, I could never see it from the outside. So I could never like, say that and actually understand it. Whereas for the first time, it feels good to be proud of it. It was ten years of my life. Yeah."

Fan reactions to Reddit post featuring Maisie Williams' take on Game of Thrones ending

In the last few years, many fans have expressed outrage over how Game of Thrones ended. Some are now taking Maisie Williams' comments as confirmation of the fact that even the actors who played important roles in the series did not like how it ended.

In response to Williams' comments, Redditors of r/LivestreamFail posted links to articles and videos where other Game of Thrones stars allegedly expressed their discontent with the show's ending.

Williams' portrayal of Arya Stark in Game of Thrones earned her two Emmy Award nominations and much praise from critics. Her candid opinion on how badly the series ended is a big deal, especially considering how many fans don't think the last season did justice to the beloved franchise.

