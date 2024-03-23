8 best fight sequences from Game of Thrones worth a revisit

Game of Thrones has some of the most violent fight sequences on TV. The popular show, based on George R. R. Martin's series of novels, Song of Ice and Fire, has captivated the audience since its premiere in 2011.

From muddy hard-fought battles to sword combat and fire-breathing dragons, the show is packed to the brim with bloody sequences. Rowley Irlam, the stunt coordinator for 5 seasons of Game of Thrones won the Emmy for "Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie" in 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019.

The show was created by D.B. Weiss and David Benioff and stars Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harrington, as well as Lena Heady, amongst others.

8 spine-chilling fight sequences in Game of Thrones

1) Arya Stark kills the Night King with a single blow

Season 8 episode 3, titled The Long Night, witnesses the epic battle between the Night King and the people of Westeros. Arya slashes through rows of White Walkers before being caught by the Night King.

However, she was prepared and lodged the Valyrian steel knife in the Titan's abdomen, killing him and stopping the Long Winter.

2) Brienne and The Hound's battle on the mountaintop

Brienne of Tarth fights Sandor Clegane or The Hound in Season 4 episode 10, titled The Children. The duel is fought tooth and nail by the two characters over Arya Stark's safety.

Brienne travels to the Eyrie to find that Arya and the Hound have left it after knowing of Arya's aunt's death. When the two parties meet, the Hound mistrusts Brienne because of her Lannister sword, hence starting the fight.

3) Jon Snow's final revenge on Ramsay Bolton

This fight sequence was a part of Season 6 episode 9, titled Battle of the Bastards. The episode in itself features the battle between Jon Snow and Ramsay Bolton after Ramsay lays siege over Winterfell. However, fans loved the final fight sequence between the two characters, with Ramsay getting his due.

4) Brienne fights a handcuffed Jaime Lannister

Season 3 episode 2, titled Dark Wings, Dark Words, witnesses the fight between Brienne of Tarth and Jaime Lannister. This one-on-one fight between the two capable swordsmen occurs when Brienne attempts to transport Jaime back to Kings Landing. Although Jaime is a skilled swordsman, he's nowhere close to the skills of Brienne of Tarth, who wins the fight in the end.

5) Ned Stark's fight with Jaime Lannister

Season 1 episode 5, titled The Wolf and The Lion, features the sword fight between Ned Stark and Jaime Lannister. The duel was called after Ned refused to agree with Robert Baratheon's proposal of killing Daenerys Targaryen.

Both were equally skilled at fighting, and fans had a hard time guessing which character would win. However, the fight was terminated by Jaime's men, who attacked Ned from behind, stopping the duel.

6) The Red Viper versus the Mountain

One of the most talked about fight sequences in Game of Thrones, featured in Season 4 Episode 8, is titled The Mountain and The Viper. Here, Oberyn "The Viper" Martell fights Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane in an epic duel.

Oberyn of House Dorne seeks justice for the murder of his sister, Elia. Whereas The Mountain fights for his own sake. Unfortunately, the Dornishman loses the battle and Gregor emerges victorious.

7) Bronn defends Tyrion Lannister in a duel

In Season 1 Episode 6, titled The Golden Crown, Bronn steps up to defend Tyrion Lannister in Eyrie, after he's accused of plotting to murder Bran Stark. Although Tyrion possesses a sharp wit, his physical capabilities are limited. In the fight against Ser Vardis Egen, Tyrion chooses Bronn, a sword-for-hire for the job.

Bronn is eventually victorious and Ser Vardis dies after being thrown out of the Moon Door of Vale.

8) Sandor Clegane survives Beric Dondarrion's fire sword

Sandor Clegane, aka The Hound, fights Beric Dondarrion in Season 3 episode 5, titled Kissed by Fire. Dondarrion has the gift of lighting his sword on fire, which initially scares Clegane due to his childhood trauma surrounding fire. But his desire to win overpowers Beric's attacks as he manages to cut through Beric's arm in an attempt to kill him.

While waiting for the next season of the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, fans can revisit these 8 fight sequences to refresh their memory and fall in love again with the fantasy series.