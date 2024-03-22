Which time period was Game of Thrones set in? Full timeline for 8 seasons explored

David Benioff and D. B. Weiss's fantasy drama series Game of Thrones took the world by storm on its release in 2011. While the fantasy novels by George R. R. Martin depict events spread over 12,000 years, the timeline has been broken down into two periods, namely BC and AC, before and after Aegon's Conquest.

The eight seasons of Game of Thrones spanning from 298 AC to 305 AC, with their bloody battles and gripping storyline, have successfully cemented the timeline for the prequel, House of the Dragon, whose events occur from 112 AC onwards. As fans worldwide await the next season of HBO’s House of the Dragon, let us look at the period during which Game of Thrones was set.

Full timeline of Game of Thrones - Details explored

1) 298 AC: Season 1

Based on A Song of Ice and Fire Book 1, named A Game of Thrones, the HBO Entertainment production kicks off with Ned Stark appointed as the Hand of the King and learning of Joffrey Lannister's real parentage. With Robert Baratheon passing away in a boar-hunting accident, the Lannisters scramble for power.

Jaime Lannister pushes Bran Stark out of the window, and Joffrey executes Ned Stark. As a result, Ned's illegitimate son, Jon Snow, gets sent to the Night's Watch while Daenerys turns herself Khaleesi in Essos.

2) 299 AC: Season 2

The characters Renly Baratheon, Robb Stark, Stannis Baratheon, Balon Greyjoy, and Joffrey Baratheon are pitted against one another in the War of the Five Kings, like in Book 2, titled A Clash of Kings. While Renly loses his life to a demon-like shadow emerging from the Red Witch, Tyrion gets his distinctive scar in the Battle of Blackwater Bay.

The Lannisters and Tyrells take charge of Stannis Baratheon's fleet, while Jon continues far north, following Ygritte. Arya encounters Jaqen H'ghar, and Theon Greyjoy captures Winterfell.

3) 300 AC: Season 3

Season 3 of Game of Thrones, based on Book 3: A Storm of Swords, showcases the Red Wedding, wherein Catelyn Stark, Robb Stark, and his wife Talisa Stark are mercilessly slaughtered on the orders of Lord Walder Frey.

In the north, Jon Snow joins the Free Folk and forms a relationship with Ygritte. Daenerys Targaryen takes over Astapor and gains the Unsullied army following the abolition of slavery. Bran sets off on his journey to harness his mystical abilities, while King Joffrey plans to marry Margaery from House Tyrell in King's Landing.

4) 301 AC: Season 4

The Purple Wedding ends with Joffrey's dramatic death, throwing Tyrion in the middle of a trial by combat wherein Oberyn Martell fights Gregor Clegane. Jon Snow protects The Wall in the Battle of Castle Black against giants and wildlings.

Sansa Stark forms an unusual alliance with Petyr Baelish after he has Lysa Arryn killed. Bran sets off on his journey to find the Three-Eyed Raven, while Theon is broken by Ramsey Bolton.

5) 302 AC: Season 5

The fifth season of Game of Thrones takes from both Books 4 and 5, A Feast for Crows and A Dance of Dragons. Jon Snow becomes the Lord Commander of the Night's Watch and meets his fate in the season finale. Cersei is taken captive by the Faith Militant and made to take the Walk of Shame. Arya undergoes training in Braavos with the Faceless Men, while Sansa is married to Ramsay Bolton.

The current king, Tommen Baratheon, marries Margaery Tyrell. Stannis, on the other hand, burns his daughter alive in a bid to win a battle. Tyrion becomes Daenerys' advisor in Meereen.

6) 303 AC: Season 6

The Game of Thrones' sixth season starts with the resurrection of Jon Snow by the Red Priestess Melisandre. He then joins hands with Sansa Stark to recapture Winterfell from the hands of Ramsay Bolton. Arya returns to Westeros to avenge her family's death by executing Walder Frey.

Cersei Lannister blows up the Sept of Baelor, which prompts Tommen to jump out of the window in disbelief. Meanwhile, Bran becomes the Three-Eyed Raven with Hodor's sacrifice. As Cersei takes the Iron Throne, Daenerys sets sail for Westeros.

7) 304 AC: Season 7

Daenerys arrives at Dragonstone and plots her conquest of Westeros. Jon meets her and tries to ally against the Whitewalkers. In an attempt to capture a wight to prove the existence of Whitewalkers, one of Daenerys' dragons turns into a zombie, which the Night King uses to invade The Wall.

Sansa and Arya kill Littlefinger while Jon and Daenerys make love, only to learn that the two are related by blood.

8) 305 AC: Season 8

Winterfell prepares for the imminent war in Game of Thrones season 8. Characters drop dead hither and thither while Arya kills the Night King. Daenerys descends into madness as she destroys King's Landing with dragonfire, where Jaime and Cersei die with the collapse of the Red Keep.

Jon kills Daenerys to restore sanity, while Bran the Broken is crowned King. Sansa becomes Queen in the North, and Arya ventures west of Westeros.

House of the Dragon season 2 will premiere on Sunday, June 16, 2024, and will air eight episodes. The season finale is anticipated to air on August 4, 2024.