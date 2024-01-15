What happened to Kit Harington? Game of Thrones star faces mental health battle

Kit Harington, popularly known as Jon Snow, rose to fame with Games Of Thrones. He has previously opened up about his mental health concerns.

In a new trailer for The Hidden 20%, Harington revealed a diagnosis of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. His rise to fame did not come without difficulties, as he entered rehab in 2019 due to alcoholism and came out sober.

ADHD and other neurodivergent conditions can be easily missed in adults. You will be surprised to know that 20% of the adult population in the world is neurodivergent.

It means that they can experience mental health conditions like autism, ADHD, dyslexia and others. When we become aware of these conditions, we empower them and make mental health services more accessible.

Kit Harington's mental health journey

Kit' Haringtons journey is an inspiration for many dealing with substance addiction. (Image via Instagram/Garrethcathermole)

It's important to not assume what an actor or someone in a similar position is going through.

In his conversation with Ben Branson, host of the podcast, Harington talked about his mental health journey. Harington reported that he 'tried to project this image of utter sophistication and coolness about what I was doing but genuinely being sort of terrified about everything.”

It's not uncommon for celebrities to put on a brave face for their fans. Harington did that for a long time before he took charge of his emotional health. Being admitted to rehab for substance abuse can be a difficult experience for anyone, including Kit Harington.

He revealed that he got out of it as soon as he could and felt that he could work it out on his own. He did try it out, until he realized that it didn't work out even after four years.

Importance of ADHD diagnosis and assessment in recovery

Even Jon Snow experiences mental health difficulties, no one is perfect. (Image via Instagram/houseofthedragondaily)

A lot of us feel that we can fix our own mental health and feel better. While, eventually, we have to work on getting better, we can benefit from professional assistance.

ADHD is a mental health issue that's often diagnosed in children, but what about adults? The way this disorder presents itself in adults may not be the same as in children, so a professional consultation becomes essential.

When talking about his symptoms of adult ADHD, Kit Harington said that it becomes difficult for him to pay attention to one thing and that he often finds his mind going to different places at the same time.

He has also noted the effect of inattention and hyperactivity on his interpersonal relationships, including with his children, whom he shares with his wife, Rose Leslie.

Naturally, the diagnosis has made it difficult for Kit Harington to maintain a healthy work-life balance. However, he continues to become aware of his condition and work on his mental health.

Being diagnosed with a mental health condition is not easy, even for a celebrity like Kit Harington. However, his experiences can become a story of inspiration of others from the neurodivergent population.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

