What is ADHD? : When shall I seek a mental health professional?

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurological condition characterized by inattention and distractibility, with or without hyperactivity. Our understanding of this condition has grown immensely and as a result, the therapeutic environment has also undergone significant changes.

According to the American Psychiatric Association's Diagnostic and Statistical Manual, Fifth Edition (DSM-5), there are three types of ADHD: inattentive, hyperactive-impulsive, and combined.

Depression, Anxiety and Conduct disorder (chronic patterns of antisocial, violent, or defiant behaviour), substance addiction, and sleep issues have all been linked to this condition.

Do you know anyone with these symptoms? (Image via Rawpixel/ Image)

What is Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder?

Understanding the disorder is first step to seeking treatment. (Image via Rawpixel/ Rawpixel)

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder is a particularly common childhood behavioral condition. Although the condition is typically categorized as having a childhood onset, data suggests that by the age of 7, the majority of children with ADHD have signs that persist into adulthood.

Essentially Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder is a condition that impairs the behaviour and learning of young children. Children with this condition frequently struggle to concentrate, get easily distracted, and may be hyperactive. It is crucial to recognize that it could lead to a life-long disorder.

What causes ADHD?

What causes this condition is still the subject of research. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

No one knows for sure what causes this condition. The most popular reason is attributed to brain development. Likewise, genetics may play a role in influencing development. Some study shows that there may be changes in some genes that are especially linked to inattention.

Exposure to toxins during pregnancy and throughout life may also contribute to possible alterations. The development may also be linked to attachment experiences. If a baby doesn't bond with a parent or caregiver, or if they have traumatic experiences linked to the attachment, this can make them less attentive and more hyperactive.

What are the signs of ADHD: Recognizing the symptoms

Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder is a neurodevelopmental disease that typically manifests in childhood but can last into adulthood. The symptoms differ from individual to individual and may alter over time. Here are some examples of common signs and symptoms:

1) Inattention

Do you know anyone with this condition? (Image via Rawpixel/ Image)

Those with Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder may struggle to maintain attention or focus on tasks. They may get easily distracted, fail to pay attention to details and struggle with comprehending instructions or executing jobs demanding mental effort.

2) Hyperactivity

Hyperactivity is characterized by extreme restlessness and a lack of ability to sit quietly. Kids with Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder often fidget, wriggle, or move their arms, hands, or legs frequently. Adults may perceive it as a subjective sense of uneasiness.

3) Impulsivity

Acting without thinking is referred to as impulsivity. Individuals with ADHD may often disrupt others, struggle to wait their turn, and participate in impulsive acts without thinking about the implications.

4) Poor time management and organization

The signs and symptoms in adults may not look the same. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Individuals with Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder frequently struggle with task organization, time management, and meeting deadlines. They may struggle to prioritize activities and keep order in their daily life.

5) Forgetfulness

Forgetfulness is a prevalent symptom. People with ADHD may regularly misplace objects, forget appointments or obligations, and have short-term memory problems.

6) Difficulty with long-term mental effort

Long-term mental exertion tasks, such as doing homework or reading, might be difficult for those with ADHD. They may struggle to remain focused and can get easily frustrated or uninterested.

It should be noted that the degree and combination of these symptoms may differ and not all people with ADHD exhibit the same symptoms. A correct diagnosis by a medical professional is essential for accurately identifying ADHD and developing an effective treatment strategy.

Are there any measures?

Are there specific measures to reduce the effect and impact. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

While genetics are believed to be among the biggest risk factors for Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, there are actually a few healthy habits that may make it less likely that your kid will have the disorder. While there is no cure for this disorder, it can be helpful to take preventive measures.

During pregnancy, don't do or take anything that could hurt the baby's growth. Some examples are drinking, smoking, and taking drugs for fun. Pollutants and poisons, like lead-based paint or cigarette smoke, should not be around children.

Even though there hasn't been a straight link between screen time and ADHD, experts say that kids shouldn't watch too much TV or play too many video games in their first five years of life.

Be mindful to not overdiagnose yourself with this condition. Sometimes, you may experience disruptions in attention and concentration or have trouble memorizing, however, that doesn't warrant a diagnosis. What may seem like the signs of ADHD, may be a facade over your depression and anxiety. It is best to seek the help of a mental health professional to distinguish between these conditions.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes