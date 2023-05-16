Types of ADHD: How do I know which one I have?

Identifying various types of ADHD can help you determine the best treatment course for your child or loved one. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is typically diagnosed in early childhood and frequently persists into adulthood. Children with it may struggle to pay attention, regulate impulsive behaviors (may act without considering the outcome), or be extremely active.

There are multiple types of ADHD, each with symptoms of inattention, hyperactivity, or a combination of the two. ADHD is a long-term condition that affects a person's emotions, behaviors, and capacity to learn new things. Its symptoms differ from individual to person. The symptoms need to have an influence on your daily life in order to be diagnosed.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD): What is

It?

ADHD is a long-term condition that affects a person's emotions, behaviors, and capacity to learn new things. It primarily affects youngsters, although it can also impact adults.

The most common symptoms of ADHD are hyperactivity, impulsivity, and inattentiveness. The regularity of these particular signs will define the type of ADHD diagnosed by a doctor. It affects around 9.8% of children aged 3 to 17 in the United States.

Almost every youngster has periods of daydreaming, misbehavior, and/or distraction. However, for youngsters with ADHD, these are more than just passing phases. The behaviors are so frequent and intense that they impair their capacity to operate well in daily tasks.

It is critical to understand that ADHD is not on the autistic spectrum. Autism spectrum disorder and ADHD, on the other hand, are both neurodevelopmental disorders. They both exhibit some identical symptoms. Furthermore, if your child has one of these illnesses, the likelihood of having the other increases.

What causes different types of ADHD?

Although the causes and associated risk factors for different types of ADHD are not known, recent research indicates that heredity plays a significant influence. Recent research has linked genetic variables to ADHD.

The prevalent belief that ADHD is caused by consuming too many sweets, watching a lot of television, poor parenting, or environmental and social problems such as poverty or family dysfunction is not supported by research. Of course, many things, including these, may aggravate symptoms, specifically in particular people. However, the data is insufficient to infer that they are the primary causes of ADHD.

What are the multiple types Of ADHD?

The American Psychiatric Association has classified three types of ADHD. Each has unique symptoms, and therapies are based on those symptoms.

1) Predominantly inattentive presentation

Individuals with this presentation solely have inattentive ADHD. Previously, this type was referred to as Attention-Deficit Disorder (ADD). Children with inattentive presentation have trouble focusing, organizing, and keeping on the right path, and have lesser hyperactivity/impulsivity signs.

2) Predominantly Hyperactive-Impulsive Presentation

The individual fidgets and talks a lot. It is difficult to sit still for an extended period of time (for example, during meals or while doing schoolwork). Smaller children may continually run, jump, or climb. The person is restless and struggles with impulsivity.

Someone who is impulsive may frequently interrupt others, seize items from others, or speak at times that are inappropriate. It is difficult for the individual to wait for a chance or listen to guidance. People who are impulsive may have a greater number of injuries and accidents than others.

3) Combined type

If you have this type of ADHD, your symptoms do not exclusively fit into the inattention or hyperactive-impulsive behavior categories. Instead, a combination of signs from each group is displayed.

Most people, whether they have types of ADHD or not, exhibit some level of inattentive or impulsive behavior. However, it is more severe in those with ADHD. This kind is more prevalent in boys than in girls. Hyperactivity is the most frequent symptom among preschool-aged children.

People do not outgrow various types of ADHD and there isn't a cure for ADHD, however, some people learn to control their symptoms well. The symptoms continue to interfere with some people's functioning since it's a lifelong disorder. However, many people learn to control their symptoms so that they don't interfere with how well they function, allowing them to live fulfilling lives.

Expectant women should practice positive habits and refrain from smoking or substance abuse throughout pregnancy to help minimize the risk of ADHD in their children.

You may be able to treat different types of ADHD through therapy, medication, or both. However, treatment is not a one-size-fits-all solution. If you believe your treatment plan isn't working for you, consult with your doctor.

