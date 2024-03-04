Minecraft player spends 12 years building Westeros from Game of Thrones

Minecraft and Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire might not seem like the most reasonable pairing, but there's little denying that the many castles and keeps of Westeros can be beautifully made in Mojang's sandbox title. In a recent Reddit post on the game's builds subreddit, the player u/Pizzainacup shared the many builds of Westeros they had spent over 12 years creating.

As part of the WesterosCraft server, u/Pizzainacup has been responsible for helping build some of the most iconic locations in George R.R. Martin's fictional universe of bloodlines, betrayal, and dragonfire. The server allows players to explore the land of Westeros and its beloved locations, and Minecraft fans can even apply to become builders like u/Pizzainacup and help create the World of Ice and Fire.

u/Pizzainacup shares their Minecraft builds of Westeros and the status of the WesterosCraft server

In their post on r/Minecraftbuilds, u/Pizzainacup shared several memorable locations from George R.R. Martin's blockbuster fantasy series. Several castles and keeps were shown, including the Night Watch's fortress of Castle Black, the Westerosi capital of King's Landing complete with The Iron Throne and the Sept of Baelor, as well as the Stark castle of Winterfell and the Tyrell seat of Highgarden.

Even the sea-battered stronghold of Pyke, home of House Greyjoy, was featured at the end of the video. Each city and castle likely required thousands of Minecraft blocks to build accurately (particularly sprawling cities like King's Landing), so it's no surprise that u/Pizzainacup and the fans of WesterosCraft took years to cultivate these locations as they were described by Martin and shown in Game of Thrones.

WesterosCraft has a healthy and stable player base of fans hoping to explore Westeros and its rich history. Redditors who are familiar with the Minecraft WesterosCraft server heaped praise on u/Pizzainacup's video, commending them on over a decade of painstaking work.

Comment byu/pizzainacup from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

Comment byu/pizzainacup from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

Comment byu/pizzainacup from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

Comment byu/pizzainacup from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

Comment byu/pizzainacup from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

Comment byu/pizzainacup from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

Comment byu/pizzainacup from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

Although a massive amount of work has already been done, u/Pizzainacup stated that the WesterosCraft team was still busy renovating or creating certain parts of Westeros. For instance, the fortress of Riverrun still needs attention, as does the dragonfire-blackened halls of Harrenhal. The massive city of Oldtown - home of the maesters and The Citadel - also needs to be built and finished.

u/Pizzainacup remarked that the WesterosCraft team kept a stable group of roughly 20-30 builders, and although the WesterosCraft server had lost some Minecraft players after Game of Thrones' disappointing ending, the server's social media activity and the new HBO spin-off series House of the Dragon (centered on the Targaryen civil war) has kept interest steady and ensured a flow of new players.

Comment byu/pizzainacup from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

Comment byu/pizzainacup from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

Comment byu/pizzainacup from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

The presence of servers like WesterosCraft or Minecraft Middle Earth is a testament not only to the fanbases of series like A Song of Ice and Fire or The Lord of the Rings but also to the commitment of builders as a whole. Most in-game castle builds aren't easy to complete, much less creating entire fantasy realms like Westeros or Middle Earth, so these builders deserve all the credit in the world.

Hopefully, WesterosCraft will maintain its popularity until its building community creates the perfect iteration of the World of Ice and Fire. Regardless of people's opinions on A Song of Ice and Fire or the Game of Thrones TV show, the endless hours of dedication and hard work recreating one of the most beloved fantasy series in recent decades deserves to be recognized.