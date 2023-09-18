Top 5 fantasy Minecraft servers to explore

Minecraft is renowned for its limitless potential and engaging game styles that appeal to different types of players. Fantasy, where they can explore beautiful worlds and go on incredible adventures, is one of the most well-liked genres in the title. This article lists top five fantasy Minecraft servers if you're a lover of this genre. These provide a world of fantasy that is just waiting to be discovered, from great roleplaying experiences to original gameplay mechanics.

Top 5 fantasy Minecraft servers to start a new adventure

5) MoxMC

IP Address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a must join fantasy server (Image via Mojang)

With its distinctive and difficult features, MoxMC is a fantasy server that gives a fresh take on traditional gaming. Dive into a world populated by mythical beings, floaty islands, and enigmatic locations. To advance in the game, explore dungeons, accomplish objectives, and thwart formidable bosses.

Custom enchantments and spells are also available in MoxMC, which further deepens the gameplay. The server offers an engaging and immersive fantasy experience that will have you going back for more, thanks to its vibrant community and regular updates.

You can ride unicorns, fight dragons, and even tame a cyclops as MoxMC truly has an unimaginable depth of gameplay. If you're interested in a server that offers the ability to choose your class or simply haven't played a fantasy Minecraft server before, this is a great place to start!

4) Hallowed Fantasy

IP Address: play.hallowedfantasy.com

For fans of the iconic Pokémon franchise, Hallowed Fantasy is a server that offers a distinctive fantasy experience. Experience intense combat, travel on adventures to become a Pokémon Master, and explore a massive pixelated world filled with different species.

Hallowed Fantasy offers an immersive experience that appeals to both Minecraft and Pokémon fans with its custom-designed terrain, difficult gyms, and a dynamic player vs. player battle system.

This server also has weekly competitive and non-competitive events, so you will be able to experience something new on the server each week. If you're looking for a new Pixelmon server to join today, this is a fantastic choice!

3) Historia

IP Address: play.historiasmp.xyz

The charming fantasy Minecraft server Historia provides a deep and immersive roleplaying experience. You can design your own distinctive characters and explore the enormous open world in this medieval setting, which is replete with kingdoms, magic, and legendary monsters.

You can join coalitions or participate in epic fights with other players thanks to the server's encouragement of engagement and cooperation. Develop your imagination by constructing majestic castles, mastering potent spells, or setting off on long journeys to solve the mysteries of Historia SMP.

Historia also offers you the ability to choose your race upon first joining the server, from becoming an orc, dwarf, elf, or just a standard human. You can team up with others of your same class or branch off and team up with others to create massive empires.

2) RPDND (Dungeons & Dragons Roleplay Experience)

IP Address: play.rpdnd.com

RPDND is great for those who love Minecraft and Dungeons & Dragons (Image via Mojang)

Fans of both Minecraft and Dungeons & Dragons will find RPDND to be a unique fusion of fantasy and roleplaying. This server blends the Dungeons & Dragons character development and rich lore with the gaming mechanics of Minecraft.

Immerse yourself in a world of dangerous dungeons, frightening monsters, and never-ending adventures. In order to defeat dungeons, gather potent relics, and level up your character, you can choose from a range of classes and races. RPDND offers a compelling fantasy experience that will captivate you for hours on end thanks to a strong in-game economy and a flourishing player base.

This server is very big on roleplaying and offers tons of benefits for active players, such as daily exp for every hour you play. The community is extremely welcoming and always willing to play with someone new. If you're new to the community, feel free to join the Discord to make new friends or in-game enemies!

1) Fables and Fantasy RP

IP Address: play.fablesfantasyrp.com

Fables and Fantasy RP is a fabulous Minecraft server for all new and old gamers. You can fully immerse yourself in a magical world full of mythical creatures, thanks to the game's strong emphasis on roleplaying.

Take part in complex plotlines, create alliances with other players, and traverse enormous landscapes while overcoming obstacles. Fables and Fantasy RP provides a unique fantasy experience with frequent updates and a committed community.

The land on Fables and Fantasy RP is called Eden, and you can become whatever you want in this fantasy world, like a medieval wizard, a devious criminal, or even a king of the entire kingdom! Become whoever or whatever you want on this amazing Minecraft server.