3 best Minecraft servers with classes

Aside from providing a rich single-player experience, the well-known sandbox game Minecraft, known for its infinite creativity and exploration, also offers a robust multiplayer community. Minecraft servers provide gamers with a wide variety of possibilities and experiences. The endless options offered by Minecraft servers include anything from roleplaying to PvP fights.

These servers are fundamentally online hubs where users can connect to create communal virtual worlds. They are created and maintained by passionate people or communities committed to improving the Minecraft experience for gamers worldwide. Each server offers a different and engaging experience. This article will cover three Minecraft servers that offer classes.

Minecraft servers with classes you should join today

1) PurplePrison

IP address: purpleprison.net

PurplePrison, while largely renowned for its gameplay with a jail motif, also has a unique class structure that gives the server an exciting level of depth. You can select from a variety of classes, including paid ones and non-paid ones. The class structure fosters cooperative gameplay in the prison setting, in addition to improving user customization.

PurplePrison stands apart due to its emphasis on PvP (player against player) fighting. You can engage in spectacular combat with others using your special skills. The class system also gives you a number of ways to approach your gameplay experience, adding a dimension of depth and rivalry to the server's overall gameplay.

Those looking for a server that offers more than just the typical survival experience can join PurplePrison and take part in gambling, gang fights, and trading their way to the top.

Average player count: 500 - 2,500

2) PrimeCraft

IP address: mc.primecraft.org

PrimeCraft is another well-known Minecraft server that has a fantastic class system. It accommodates the various desires of players by offering a wide variety of classes, from becoming a shaman to a powerful mage. Each class has a distinct collection of skills and powers that allow you to customize your gameplay to suit your particular playstyle and strategic preferences.

The item leveling system that is integrated with PrimeCraft's class structure is one of its most notable aspects, and as you advance in the game, you can collect better items. For gamers looking for an immersive class-based experience, PrimeCraft is a popular pick, thanks to its large class selection and lucrative leveling system.

PrimeCraft offers high-quality gameplay, with game modes such as Survival, Skyblock, Factions, and even Prison. This server even offers bedrock integration, so players who are playing on mobile or a console can also join.

Average player count: 30 - 100

3) VentureLand

IP address: mc.ventureland.net

VentureLand is an amazing RPG server (Image via Mojang)

Due to its distinct class structure, VentureLand is a fantastic Minecraft server that stands out from the competition. Players can select from a number of classes, each of which offers a unique set of skills, playstyles, and powers.

This is a truly incredible RPG server with content that will keep you occupied for a long time. The server has a ton of challenges and missions that call for cooperation among players of various classes in order to be successful. As a result, the gameplay is not only more interesting and dynamic, but it also stimulates player interaction and the development of enduring relationships within the server community.

For players who like class-based gameplay, VentureLand is one of the best Minecraft servers because of its well-balanced class system and opportunities to easily play and conquer the world with friends.

Average player count: 15 - 75