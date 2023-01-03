5 best Minecraft Factions servers in 2023

Minecraft servers offer a range of experiences to players. It is recommended that you try a variety of servers because each experience is unique. Creative players have created expansive worlds that are entertaining and challenging.

Factions is a genre of Minecraft servers that require players to team up and fight for control over land, items, and money. Difficulties vary, but these servers test every element of a player's potential.

Minecraft faction servers are enjoyable and time-consuming

5) MoxMC

IP address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is amongst the best in factions servers (Image via Mojang)

If you’re looking for a Minecraft server with an active ranking system, MoxMC is the place to go. The server has its economy, meaning you can earn money by selling items and playing games. The unique benefits come with being a member of the faction that owns most land on the server (the Minimalist Faction).

This incredible Minecraft server also offers many separate game modes, such as Prison, Skyblock, and more. Players can easily play MoxMC with all their friends and grind to be the best in any aspect they choose.

MoxMC is an excellent server to play on, and it has a lot of benefits that make it appealing. It has an easy ranking system, a good community, and lots of other things to do besides just playing factions. The playerbase is also huge, which makes for a great community experience.

Ranking System: Players can gain ranks by completing quests or purchasing ranks with in-game currency (which can only be purchased with real money).

Community: The community on this server is very active and helpful. They will help you get started if you're new to the game, or they'll even offer advice when you're working on your faction base.

Economy: This server has an excellent economy compared to most other servers out there today without having any trouble finding ways around spending too much time grinding for materials needed for building structures such as walls or doors that wouldn't usually need any resources unless something went wrong during construction which usually happens when someone else decides their personal needs take priority over others' lives without caring about anything else beyond themselves because otherwise, they wouldn't have gone through so much trouble trying hard not just survive but thrive under such circumstances where most people would've given up long ago since nothing ever goes right for anyone who hasn't been fortunate enough yet lucked out.

4) VanityMC

IP address: play.vanitymc.co

VanityMC is a crazy fun faction server (Image via Mojang)

VanityMC is a vast Minecraft Factions server with a great community and many fun features. You can join one of the many factions, create your base, and then fight other players to expand your territory or get more resources. It has a great selection of plugins, including essentials, worldguards, and factions.

The faction aspect of Minecraft has been the primary game mode offered on VanityMC and the original. Many incredible Minecraft YouTubers have played on this server, such as F1NN5TER and R0yal MC. This server is one of the best faction servers for PvP due to its custom enchant, phenomenal knockback, and skillful players.

This is a fantastic Java Edition Minecraft Server with your favorite game modes, such as Prison, Factions, Skyblock, Survival, and others. You can play any version of Minecraft with thousands of other players and meet friends. Play with unique textures and a ton of unique features, and have a ton of fun. You will be a part of an experience you won't forget.

3) LemonCloud

IP address: lemoncloud.net

LemonCloud is a viral server (Image via Mojang)

Lemon Cloud is a faction server that has been around since around 2014. It features custom plugins, an active community, and various game modes. Some of the features include:

A friendly atmosphere where you can easily make new friends.

There are tons of different maps to play on, along with tons of game modes (PVP arenas, parkour courses).

A plugin that allows players to create their shops so they can sell items they have crafted or made themselves. This means there are multiple ways for them to earn money in-game.

This server offers OP Factions, a game where players compete to rule the server with crazy overpowered items at their fingertips. Players can put a lot of time into grinding for money and gear and defending their base, just like normal factions.

Once you've settled in, you can team up with other players by joining a faction or making one yourself with the command line option /f. After completing this, you can use/RTP to enter the wilderness or /f warp and /f home to go to locations predetermined by the leadership team of your faction.

Factions' MCMMO, which you can access with /redeem, is a crucial server component. It allows you to upgrade your abilities with specific weapons and skills. Additionally, players can buy Dungeon Keys from the server store to improve their experience and acquire a helpful advantage over other players.

Players should look to purchase some powerful enchants from the /blacksmith as that is necessary for war.

2) The Archon

IP address: pvp.thearchon.net

The Archon is an incredible server that includes factions (Image via Mojang)

The Archon is a relatively old Minecraft Faction server originally owned by TheCampingRusher, a popular YouTuber who started in the Minecraft industry but was later sold to new hands. It has many good reviews from active players on the server and is known to have an incredibly fantastic staff team.

The community here is friendly and helpful; with tons of active players always online at any given time (usually at least 150+ active players), everyone seems to be extremely helpful in teaching how everything works as well as answering questions about what they're doing in-game or explaining some of their favorite features of this server.

This Minecraft server normally setups a faction game mode that is set to run for around a week or a few weeks. This isn't your typical faction game mode. This is where players try to make the most money and defend the base until the end.

This sounds somewhat discouraging to play because you lose everything you worked towards after a few weeks, but you receive payouts of PayPal/Buycraft money sent directly to the faction owner. This is a fantastic server for those competitive Minecraft players out there.

1) Minecadia

IP address: play.minecadia.com

Minecadia is the number one factions server (Image via Mojang)

Minecadia is a faction server that caters to all players. It has a large playerbase and an active community, making it one of the most popular Minecraft factions servers.

Minecadia is a friendly Minecraft faction server where you can play with friends or make new ones. The staff at Minecadia are tremendous and will help you if you need them, but they will not interfere unless necessary. You can enjoy voting for the server for tons of great rewards.

While starting on this server might seem rather daunting due to the insane amount of new and custom plugins this server offers, if a player is willing to put in just a few hours, it is most definitely worth it. This server contains endless amounts of new and engaging content.

Players will have to take some time to grind and put in the time when starting, but the whole point of factions is to work towards an automated system of making money. Once you do something automated, all you have to worry about is getting raided. This Minecraft server offers ways to gamble, such as coinflips and an in-game casino.

Minecraft Faction server tips and tricks

Instead of starting your faction immediately, get experience by moving to another one. You'll get to see how things function, such as what a good base might resemble, how to manage a team of players, and similar things.

To learn about all the commands, events, and other features for the server you're playing, read the help menu or go to the Factions website. Knowing how the server operates will make things go much faster for you and may give you an advantage over other gamers.

Keep an eye on your and your faction's power levels, and ensure that you are typically above 0 and that your faction has less land than power.

If you like playing with others, make an effort to establish friends and cooperate with members of your side. Nothing is more beneficial to you than working as a team.

Take part in the economy, if there is one. Purchase and sell to keep the server lively. Depending on the server, you might eventually be able to purchase pricey items like mob spawners, which are fantastic for both the drops and the experience.

Acquire and remember chunks. Each claim covers an area 16 by 16 blocks in size and extends from the ground up to the horizon. Build your base around this concept so that one side isn't right at the beginning of your outer claim and the other is safe and comfortable. Use "/f map" to view a claim or chunk map, and you may also use "/f sc" to view the chunk you are now in.

If you create your faction, invite only those you are confident in, or set up ranks and land ownership if your server allows it so that no one can do too much damage.

To make it more difficult for someone to raid you, claim several chunks in each direction from your base. Have a buffer with at least one chunk.

Be involved on the website and forums for the server to, at the very least, stay informed of updates and changes and engage with the community and learn about the server. There might be more advice there.

