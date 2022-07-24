3 best skyblock servers for Minecraft

Skyblock servers in Minecraft are a popular mode. The premise is simple: you can only build on floating islands in the sky, and each island must be made of natural blocks.

In skyblock, there is no using creative mode to fly around and spawn in whatever items are desired. Instead, players must use the natural resources found scattered around the islands to craft tools and weapons, and many players enjoy this challenge. If you're looking to start your own Minecraft skyblock server adventure, here's everything you need to know.

3 best Minecraft skyblock servers (Java + Bedrock Edition supported)

1) Purple Ore Skyblock

IP Address: purpleore.com

Purple Ore is a top tier Skyblock server worth playing (Image via Mojang)

The Purple Ore Skyblock Server is one of the few that offers quality service, a good community, and a fun environment for players. The server’s staff is friendly and helpful to all players, regardless of their rank. The community is also very kind and welcoming to new players. There are plenty of things to do on the server, whether you’re an experienced skyblock player or a new one.

The server also offers a unique custom ranking system, which gives players ranks depending on how much money they have in-game. This is a great way to keep players motivated and keep them from getting bored.

One of the best things about Purple Ore Skyblock, however, is that it allows players to use all of the different resources on the island to build their own houses and structures. The server also includes many plugins that prevent players from breaking other people’s work, so you can rest assured that your island won’t be ruined. Skyblock is a fun game mode to play, and simply put, this server makes the experience even more fantastic.

2) InsanityCraft

IP Address: mc.instanitycraft.net

InsanityCraft is a fun server network with many different game modes to try (Image via Mojang)

InsanityCraft Skyblock is one of the best skyblock servers, with a friendly community and many fun features. It has a compact yet functional spawn, with a large number of commands and plugins for maximum enjoyment. The server also has anti-griefing measures, as well as some features that are unique to InsanityCraft, such as random teleports that transport you to random locations on the map.

The server has been online since 2012 and has many fun things to do for both skyblock veterans and noobs alike. Farming is a big part of InsanityCraft, as are profit shops, which are a great way to make money. Building is also a big part of the server, with frequent server competitions and rewards for the best skyblock island builds.

3) Hypixel Skyblock

IP Address: hypixel.net

Hypixel’s Skyblock server is one of the most popular servers on Minecraft. You start off with only a small island, and must mine resources to expand your island. You can also get creative with other players on the server by building houses and other structures. If you like to play competitively, this is the server for you. There are many things to do, including mini games and tournaments.

The server has an economy that players can use to buy and sell various items with each other. You can buy potions to use in battle or to heal yourself, and you can also purchase island upgrades, weapons, and even island pets to keep you company.

If you’re looking for a server with a large community, Hypixel Skyblock is it. The server has an active community with many different players from all over the world. It is also one of the most popular servers on Minecraft, so you won’t have any problems finding likeminded gamers to play with.

How to play Minecraft skyblock?

Skyblock Minecraft servers aren’t very difficult to play on. The gameplay is simple, and the only thing you have to worry about is keeping yourself alive long enough to start expanding your island. However, you can often keep yourself busy with mini games and other things to do on the server.

To start playing skyblock Minecraft servers, all you have to do is choose a server, create your island, and start playing. You will spawn in a small area surrounded by water, and will have to make a cobblestone generator using lava and water. From there, you will mine the generated cobblestone and place them on top of each other to expand your island. Some players like to build their islands in the shape of a pyramid, while others prefer to build circular islands.

The objective of skyblock is to survive and thrive on your floating island (Image via Mojang)

You will also have access to a selection of different blocks to help you expand and advance your island. Most servers come with a selection of basic blocks, including stone, dirt, water, and lava. However, most servers also come with special blocks, such as TNT and Mob spawners.

Trading and farming are both important aspects of skyblock Minecraft servers. Some servers (such as Hypixel Skyblock) come with advanced trading mechanics, while others are less focused on trading and more on farming.

Skyblock servers: Tips and tricks

The first thing you will want to do is create a cobblestone generator and gather some cobblestone. This will allow you to expand your island and acquire a few more blocks.

As soon as you have enough cobblestone, make sure that you start building your house. This can be done by placing cobblestones on top of each other, and placing wooden planks on top of the cobblestone.

Next, it's time to start making some money in order to buy new types of blocks, weapons, and more to advance your island. Some good ways to make money in skyblock are by farming and trading.

Farming is a significant part of gameplay for some Skyblock servers (Image via Hypixel)

Farming is a great way to make money on skyblock Minecraft servers. You will want to start off small, with farm materials such as wheat, and then consider moving up to mobs and animals, such as creepers and pigs, for example.

Trading is another good way to make money on skyblock Minecraft servers. On most servers, you will be able to trade items with other players for money. Searching through the server auction house will prove useful. One of the top strategies for making money quickly on skyblock servers is by buying items for a low price, then reselling them for a profit. This is a good way to start making money fast.

Skyblock servers can be a lot of fun, and they are a great way to learn about different Minecraft mechanics. Most skyblock servers are built for new players, so you should have an easy time getting started.

