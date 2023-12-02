We asked AI to match MLB players with their perfect 'Game of Thrones' counterparts (and the answers will blow your mind)

MLB players are often related to many fictional characters due to their on-field heroics, controversies, and nature. In one such instance, we used Google Bard, an artificial intelligence tool, to match players with their perfect 'Game of Thrones' counterparts.

Game of Thrones is a popular and highly acclaimed American television series based on a series of fantasy novels by George R. R. Martin, the first of which is 'A Game of Thrones.' The HBO show first aired in the United States on April 17, 2011, and ended on May 19, 2019, with 73 episodes spread across eight seasons.

The characters from this thrilling series have created a fandom among fans. To tap into that intrigue, Google Bard provided interesting matching between fictional characters and MLB players based on their attitudes and nature.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five MLB players who AI thinks are relatable to Game of Thrones characters

Shohei Ohtani - Daenerys Targaryen

When two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani takes over the baseball field, it's heartwarming to see him deposit monstrous hits to the stands. As per Google Bard, his greatness and awe-inspiring figure perfectly match Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons.

MLB Players

Aaron Judge - Khal Drogo

Much like a towering height, New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge and Dothraki warlord Khal Drogo are a perfect match, given their physical figures and aggressiveness. Per Google Bard, Judge strikes fear in the pitcher's mind, possessing immense strength and power, much like Drogo from GOT.

MLB Players

Mike Trout - Jon Snow

LA Angels star Mike Trout is a leader and role model known for his commitment to the team and Jon Snow, the courageous King of the North, is a perfect match, per Google Bard.

MLB Players

Freddie Freeman - Tyrion Lannister

AI finds LA Dodgers' first baseman Freddie Freeman's resourcefulness similar to the Hand of The King Tyrion Lannister. Like Tyrion, Freeman is known to outsmart the opposing pitchers time and time again.

MLB Players

Mookie Betts - Arya Stark

Like Arya Stark, LA Dodgers star leadoff hitter Mookie Betts is a fearless and young assassin, and AI found him to be a perfect match for the one who assassinated the Night King in the series.

MLB Players

Betts is capable of making unexpected plays, catching opponents off guard, just like how the younger Stark surprisingly killed the Night King out of nowhere.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.