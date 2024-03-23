8 best The Penguin comics to read ahead of the HBO Max adaptation

The Penguin is one of the most popular villains in the Batman universe. Since his debut in Detective Comics #58 by DC Comics in 1941, this iconic supervillain has appeared in several comic books and films.

Created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, the character has been around for the past 80 years. Known for his manipulation tactics and genius-level intellect, he is one of the most formidable villains of the Caped Crusader.

Oswald Cobblepot, also known as The Penguin, has appeared in numerous live-action Batman movies and animated movies. However, the character's best storylines are in the numerous comics that bear witness to his terrorizing acts in Gotham City.

8 The Penguin comic books to read before the premiere of the adaptation

1) Penguin: Pain and Prejudice (2012)

The Penguin in Penguin: Pain and Prejudice (Image via DC Comics)

The 2012 mini-series is one of the best works on the criminal mastermind. The comic book is written by Gregg Hurwitz and illustrated by Symon Kudranski. It shows the childhood trauma faced by the character, which eventually turned him towards a life of crime. The victim becomes the abuser in this comic, making it one of the best studies on criminality.

2) Joker's Asylum: Penguin (2008)

The Penguin in Joker's Asylum: Penguin (Image via DC Comics)

Written by Jason Aaron, this comic book issue tries to show a unique side of Oswald Cobblepot's character. Usually depicted as cruel, manipulative, and greedy, the comic seeks to uncover an empathic layer of his persona. However, as the narrative progresses, it ultimately returns to depicting Penguin's villainous side, portraying them as a deliberate choice in life.

3) Penguin Triumphant (1992)

The Penguin in Penguin Triumphant (Image via DC Comics)

Penned by John Ostrander, this comic provides an alternate look at the villain's character. Reimagined as a reformed businessman, the crimelord of Gotham takes on Bruce Wayne over the control of his city. However, he does so with the crooked intention of crushing Bruce's empire and establishing his own.

4) The Killing Peck (1989)

The Penguin in The Killing Peck (Image via DC Comics)

Secret Origins Special #1 presents a compelling update to the origin story of the crimelord. This one-shot comic delves into the profound impact of Oswald's childhood experiences on the abusive behavior he exhibits in his adult years. Written by Alan Grant and Sam Keith, this issue stands out among fans, especially when paired with some great Riddler comics.

5) Batman: Earth One (2012)

The Penguin in Batman: Earth One (Image via DC Comics)

Batman: Earth One provides a different insight into the murder of Thomas and Martha Wayne. Indicating the supervillain as the culprit behind the double murder of Batman's parents, this new take on the crimelord could have important repercussions in the HBO Max series releasing late in 2024. The graphic novel series is written by Geoff Johns and illustrated by Gary Frank.

6) Emperor Penguin (2012-2013)

The Penguin in Emperor Penguin (Image via DC Comics)

Written by John Layman and Jason Fabok, this comic series takes an interesting approach to the portrayal of Oswald Cobblepot. In the Detective Comics storyline, the supervillain is usurped by a member of his team. Reluctantly joining forces with Batman, Oswald attempts to stop Ignatius Ogilvy, aka Emperor Penguin.

7) Showcase '94 #7 (1994)

A still from Showcase '94 #7 (Image via DC Comics)

In this 1994 issue, authored by Peter David, the spotlight falls squarely on the crimelord's capacity for cruelty when he kidnaps Jim Gordon's wife. The narrative revolves around the negotiation between the two men and the limit they are willing to go to.

8) No Man's Land (Bread and Circus) (1999)

A still from No Man's Land (Image via DC Comics)

After an earthquake destroys Gotham, the city turns into a no man's land. Completely cut off from the world, the supervillain uses his criminal mind to make the best use of the people's helplessness to gain unprecedented power. The Batman series sees Oswald Cobblepot at the height of his power as he rules over the ruins of Gotham. This arc of Batman's story is authored by Ian Edginton and D’Israeli.

The HBO Max series starring Colin Farrell will premiere in the second half of 2024. The series is rumored to pick up after the events of 2022's The Batman.