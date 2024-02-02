The Penguin set photos show Colin Farrell's Batman villain walking in rubble

Amidst upcoming comic book shows, The Penguin is a release anticipated by many fans. It is a continuation of Matt Reeves' The Batman universe and the first spin-off and show from the franchise. With that, it aims to deliver that same grit feeling of the film while exploring the character of Oswald Cobblepot. Now, with the recent set photos, it certainly looks like it's going to deliver on that aspect.

New set photos from The Penguin see Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot walking in some rubble. This seems to indicate that something huge has just gone down. Meanwhile, a few other photos also show him interacting with Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone. The set photos certainly look like they are going to be setting Farrell's Cobblepot in a huge way.

The Penguin is to see the Batman supervillain become the "new king of Gotham"

Expand Tweet

Previous set photos from The Penguin have constantly teased a more grounded show that will explore Oswald Cobblepot's rise into the crime lord known as Penguin. However, the recent set photos has painted a different picture showcasing that something major will take place involving the Batman supervillain.

In the photos, a dusty Oswald Cobblepot can be seen walking with someone in rubble while donning an outfit similar to that the character has in comics. With the show set to take place only a week after The Batman, it looks like the situation might involve something to do with the power struggle hinted at the end of the film.

Expand Tweet

The third act of The Batman saw Carmine Falcone be shot down by the Riddler in the streets, and this left his place vacant in the Gotham mafia. The end of that film sets up Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot to take up that role and rise to the ranks of becoming the biggest criminal in Gotham City.

With Cristin Milioti playing Sofia Falcone in the show, there is a good chance fans might see a power dynamic come into play between the two characters as well.

The Penguin releases in 2024

The Penguin is a DC Max original that will see Colin Farrell reprise the role of Oswald Cobblepot from The Batman. He will also be joined by Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone. The show also stars Clancy Brown, Rhenyz Feliz, Craig Walker, Michael Kelly, and more.

The show is created by Lauren DeFranc with director Matt Reeves also returning to be the executive producer. Alongside the Colin Farrell-led series, Reeves is also currently writing the script for The Batman - Part II which also probably will see Colin Farrell returning. It currently has a release date of October 2025.

Expand Tweet

However, The Penguin isn't the only The Batman spinoff currently in development. Many reports from the past have stated that Reeves is building his own Batman universe with characters like Scarecrow and Clayface receiving their own projects. Meanwhile, there is a GCPD show in development as well. Additionally, Reeves is also developing a series based on Arkham Asylum that will be separate from his own universe and be a part of James Gunn's upcoming DCU.

The Penguin premieres on Max sometime in 2024.