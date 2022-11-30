Who is Sofia Falcone? Exploring origins amidst casting of Cristin Milioti in The Penguin series

With Cristin Milioti being cast as Sofia Falcone in The Penguin series, it looks like the powerplay in Gotham is about to begin. With Carmine Falcone's death in The Batman, it looks like Penguin will seize the remains of his organization and make it his own.

With the casting of Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, it looks like she might give Penguin a really hard time considering he did betray her father at the end of The Batman. With Sofia not having many comic book appearances and being a huge part of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale's Batman comic book run, there is no better time to explore her character.

Exploring Sofia Falcone's character amidst upcoming appearance in The Penguin series

Reportedly, Sofia Falcone is a former inmate of Arkham Asylum in The Penguin spin-off series:



"She served almost a decade's worth of time after she was put away by none other than Oswald Cobblepot. Oz is in for the fight of his life... because Sofia knows how to hold a grudge."

Created by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, Sofia Falcone first appeared in Batman: The Long Halloween #6 in May 1997. The daughter of Gotham crime lord Carmine Falcone, Sofia is a manipulative and ruthless criminal who would become a huge enemy for Batman.

According to Fandom, Sofia had a very tough childhood, as growing up with Carmine Falcone as your father certainly wouldn't have been easy. He wanted to condition her to become like him, and in return, he got someone even more dangerous.

PrimeTime Bros. @primetimebrostv



(A thread)

She grew up to be a very manipulative person, and compared to her father's collective calmness, she approached things in a more rage-filled manner which led to quite a few encounters. While her upbringing was tough, Sofia still very much loved her father and had great admiration for him. A sister to two brothers, Mario and Alberto, she was the one Carmine found to be the most reliable.

She was married off to Rocco Gigantein in a scheme that was bigger than anything and had two children with him before she was sent to jail for her crimes. Her main spotlight came in Batman: The Long Halloween when the Holiday Killings began.

"This is a Justice League emergency!"



"A mob war has broken across Gotham City. The Falcone Family and the Rogues are at ends meet. Sofia Falcone is leading it. She wants Harvey Dent, Gilda Dent, Edward Nygma, and Jonathan Crane dead."



"Innocents will die. We need to act."

When the Holiday Killer started targeting the Falcone family, her father freed her from prison for her help. With her brother Alberto dead and her cousin Johnny Viti being taken out as well, she began investigating the murders which put her into a direct collision with Batman.

Sofia also has a persona called the Hangman which debuted in Batman: Dark Victory. Sofia was unable to attend Carmine's funeral due to her being in Italy. She wanted to kill Harvey Dent, so she ended up hiring the Maroni boys to do the job. However, when she learned that Carmine's body had been taken away and she received his finger in the mail, she took on the persona of the Hangman and began a killing spree of officers connected to Harvey Dent.

Sofia Falcone is unpredictable villain who brings the tension. Although she is the sister of Selina Kyle it is unclear whether or not Kravitz's character will appear.

With Cristin Milioti playing the character in The Penguin, we might see the Hangman persona come in since Carmine does end up biting the bullet in The Batman. With his death, there is bound to be a power struggle in Gotham, and you can bet that Sofia will be right at the center of it.

