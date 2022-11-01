"Crystal Reed was robbed": Fans want Crystal Reed instead of Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone in The Batman spinoff series, The Penguin

Actress Cristin Milioti is set to play the role of Sofia Falcone in HBO Max's upcoming series, The Penguin, as per Variety. The show, which is a spinoff of Matt Reeves' critically acclaimed film, The Batman, features Colin Farrell in the titular role.

Netizens, however, are disappointed that Crystal Reed, who earlier portrayed the character of Sofia Falcone in Gotham, wasn't cast in the role. One fan even said that Reed was ''robbed.''

Sofia Falcone is a charismatic villain and the daughter of the feared mobster, Carmine Falcone. A complex character, Sofia can hide her true motives and feelings. Deep down, she is an extremely vicious and cunning mobster.

In the past, Crystal Reed has received widespread critical acclaim for her performance as Sofia Falcone in Gotham.

Twitterati unhappy about HBO casting Crystal Reed as Sofia Falcone in The Penguin

Several fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment at Cristin Milioti being cast as Sofia Falcone in the new The Batman spinoff, tentatively titled The Penguin. Many fans also said that they'd have loved to see Crystal Reed play the role. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

With high expectations from Cristin Milioti, it'll be interesting to see how her performance pans out in The Penguin. Milioti has essayed a number of memorable characters in various acclaimed shows and movies like Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street, Max Barbakow's Palm Springs, HBO Max's Made for Love, and many more.

Crystal Reed's role in Gotham and her past works

Crystal Reed played the character of Sofia Falcone in the fourth season of Gotham. The show takes viewers back to the investigation into Bruce Wayne's parents' murder, led by James Gordon. The synopsis of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''James Gordon is a rising detective in the dangerously corrupt Gotham City, where his late father was a successful district attorney. Brave, honest and determined to prove himself, Gordon must navigate the dirty politics of Gotham's justice system as well as the rise of malevolent villains, including The Penguin, The Riddler and Catwoman.''

The description further states:

''The series also chronicles the life of young Bruce Wayne, who becomes an orphan when his billionaire parents Thomas and Martha Wayne are murdered. Gordon becomes a friend to young Bruce as he finds his way toward becoming the iconic caped crusader.''

The series garnered massive popularity among fans of Batman and also received mostly positive reviews from critics. It is considered by many viewers to be among the finest superhero shows of the decade.

Crystal Reed's charismatic performance as Sofia Falcone impressed both critics and viewers. Apart from Gotham, Reed is best known for playing the role of Allison Argent in the popular teen drama show, Teen Wolf. Reed's other film and TV acting credits include Swamp Thing, Ghostland, Too Late, and Crush, to name a few.

Details about the plot of The Penguin are not known at this point. It is reportedly among the three The Batman spinoffs that HBO is currently working on. As of now, an official release date for The Penguin hasn't been set.

