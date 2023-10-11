James Gunn shares new insights about the upcoming Superman: Legacy

Superman: Legacy is more than an average superhero film; it's a massive undertaking that spans across multiple countries for its filming locations. On Saturday, James Gunn, the director behind this project, revealed on Threads that they won't be confined to the soundstages in Atlanta. Instead, they will be venturing into international destinations.

When one fan asked Gunn about whether he's filming in New York City, the director that the film will be shot in different locations "all around the world."

"No no shooting on soundstages in Atlanta - rest of film in places all over the world."

Filming in multiple locations for Superman: Legacy is a clear indication of the film's grand scale and ambitious vision. It implies that the movie will present a more intricate and diverse storyline, potentially incorporating global themes or settings. This unique approach distinguishes it from previous Superman films and generates excitement for what could be a groundbreaking addition to the DC Universe.

James Gunn's Superman: Legacy film production will span multiple global locations

James Gunn, the acclaimed director behind the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, is taking a unique approach to his upcoming film, Superman: Legacy. Recently on Threads, Gunn stated that the shooting of the film would not be confined to its studio in Atlanta but rather would reach out globally. In effect, the movie becomes more complicated, interesting, and promising for audiences all over the world.

Besides that, it was further revealed by Gunn that Superman: Legacy would be directed with a new fabricated DC verse such that no film under the new cinematic universe would be interrelated to the previous installments released by Zack Snyder. The upcoming Superman film will have a new storyline as well as new characters.

DC also announced that the film will feature David Corenswet as the titular character of Clark Kent, aka Superman, and Rachel Brosnahan will be seen playing the character of Lois Lane. Going down the road further, Gunn also mentioned that the movie Superman: Legacy would revolve around how his human parents as well as the Kryptonian family shaped his personality and perception of the world.

He took to Twitter to further elaborate on the movie's synopsis, outlining the pivotal influence of Clark's parents on his identity and choices.

"Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage - how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

Additionally, it was also divulged that the film's narrative would give more spotlight to Clark Kent's journey as a reporter at the Daily Planet, which will construct a significant part of the plot as well as his interactions with Lois Lane, and it is speculated that it might deter the focus on his life as a superhero.

Besides that, it is highly possible that the movie Superman: Legacy will showcase an anti-hero organization named The Authority, which will further set the stage for a complex and compelling storyline. Although the details of the main protagonist's life are still under wraps, it is hinted that the plot may unfold around keeping tabs on the Authority's suspicious activities, where Clark will be seen teetering with his professional and secret superhero life.

Who will star in the upcoming action-adventure film?

As mentioned before David Corenswet will be seen portraying Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lance. Joining the duo will be Isabela Mercid as the Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and many notable actors who will further enrich the film's narrative.

Superman: Legacy is expected to make a theatrical release on July 11, 2025.