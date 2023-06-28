Who is David Corenswet? Meet the actor who plays Superman in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy

After months of speculation and rumors running wild about Superman: Legacy's casting, it has been revealed that DC Studios has finally found their Superman in actor David Corenswet. In addition, it has also been revealed that the role of the female protagonist, i.e., Lois Lane, will be played by wildly popular actress Rachel Brosnahan.

It had earlier been revealed that there were numerous contenders for the coveted role, including names like Jacob Elordi, Tom Brittney, and Andrew Richardson, and ever since, rumors have been running wild as to who will take on the much-loved DC character. Now that director James Gunn has finally revealed his choice for Superman, fans can't be more excited.

Corenswet, 29, rose to fame for his phenomenal performance in the American comedy drama series The Politician, where he portrayed the character of River Barkley. While the actor may not be known to a global audience, the DC fandom has already speculated that Superman: Legacy would truly establish the actor as one of the industry's most talented.

Superman: Legacy's David Corenswet has been featured in a host of acclaimed projects

David Corenswet at an event for The Politician (Image via IMDb)

David Corenswet is an American actor who was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His father, John Corenswet, initially wanted to pursue a career in acting and had also been a stage actor in New York for numerous years before eventually becoming a lawyer, and it was his work that inspired David to want to take up a career in the fine arts.

Corenswet went on to star in numerous local theatrical productions as a child actor, including Arthur Miller's All My Sons (2002), the Philadelphia Shakespeare Festival's Macbeth (2003), and People's Light and Theatre Company's The Forgiving Harvest (2004), among many others. The actor graduated from the prestigious Julliard School, located in New York, with a degree in Fine Arts.

However, the actor found success quite early on, as he bagged his first major role quite early on after graduating. He starred in Eric Bross's political thriller Affairs of State and managed to garner stunning reviews from both viewers and critics alike, and since then there's been no looking back for the actor as he's continued to appear in numerous series, including House of Cards, Elementary, Instinct, Hollywood, and We Own This City, among many others.

Corenswet is also set to star in numerous other upcoming projects, including Lady in the Lake, The Greatest Hits, The Answers, and Twisters.

David Cornswet as Clark Kent in Superman: Legacy

While the story for James Gunn's Superman: Legacy is still very much kept under wraps, IMDb did release a brief synopsis for the film on their official website, which reads:

"It follows Superman as he reconciles his heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way in a world that views kindness as old-fashioned."

David Corenswet will be playing the titular character Clark Kent, a.k.a. Superman, in the highly anticipated film. While the DC fandom expressed major disappointment after Henry Cavill's shocking decision to step away from playing the character, Corenswet has managed to rejuvenate the excitement for the series.

Bearing an uncanny resemblance to the comic book Superman and having already won hearts for his charming personality, fans have lauded James Gunn's casting decision. While details about Corenswet's character have not yet been revealed by the makers of Superman: Legacy, fans can expect the actor to don the iconic red cape and showcase his numerous superpowers as he fights crime.

What makes Corenswet's casting in Superman: Legacy even more noteworthy is that the actor has always been a major Superman fan and has always wanted to play the role. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2019, the actor revealed his own theories about what the upcoming installments of the film could comprise; however, at the time, he did not know that he would in fact be the one to continue the legacy of the franchise.

In the interview, the actor shared that he knew the internet buzz about his resemblance to Henry Cavill, who previously played the superhero's role. He also revealed that his “pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman.”

“I am officially not taking a position. I think that's the way to go. But it has come to my attention. It actually came to my attention before the internet got a hold of me, and my sort of pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman.”

With such passion for the beloved franchise already, fans can expect Corenswet to do justice to the extremely popular character.

Superman: Legacy releases on July 11, 2025.

