Superman and Batman are two of the most iconic superheroes of the DC world. For decades, these two heroes have ruled the hearts of the fans. They have set examples of courage and fought evil tooth and nail. However, the jury's still out when it comes to definitively answering which of the two is stronger.

The oldest and hottest debate in the DC world is whether Clark Kent is more powerful than Bruce Wayne. With both superheroes belonging to the same universe, comparisons are natural. However, both have different sets of follower-base and creators, making the comparison difficult.

Another reason why the comparison becomes difficult is that the fighting strategies of the two superheroes are very different. Some storylines have tried to pit them against each other with one winning over the other in different situations. Bard, the Google AI chatbot explained the comparison with a perfect answer.

Bard AI respects the strengths of both Superman and Batman

When posed with the question of the superior strength between the caped crusader and the flying alien, Bard AI’s reply was to the point. The AI highlighted the strength of each superhero.

About the Kryptonian superhero, the chatbot said:

“Objectively speaking, Superman is stronger than Batman. Superman has a wide range of superhuman abilities, including super strength, speed, flight, invulnerability, and heat vision. In a straight-up fight, Superman would almost certainly defeat Batman.”

When it comes to the Dark Knight, the chatbot seems to analyse the character flawlessly. It said:

“Batman, on the other hand, is just a human and has no superpowers. He relies on his intellect, technology, and training to fight crime. Batman is a master strategist and tactician. He has defeated Superman in the past by using his intelligence and planning to his advantage.”

To prove its point, Bard AI came up with an example of the caped crusader’s use of intellect on the Man of Steel.

“Looking at the example in "The Dark Knight Returns," Batman used an armour with kryptonite to defeat Superman.”

The chatbot resolved the debate by diplomatically leaving it to the fans to decide:

“Ultimately, the question of whether Superman or Batman is stronger is a matter of opinion. Some people believe that Superman's raw power makes him unbeatable, while others believe that Batman's intellect and cunning give him the edge. There is no right or wrong answer, as it depends on how you define "strength.""

As Bard AI pointed out, the Kryptonian has intense power and is gifted with various super abilities. If he decided to annihilate the Dark Lord, he could. However, the caped crusader knows his limitations and that of his adversaries. He uses all this knowledge to his advantage. As Bruce himself says in Batman: Hush about Clark:

“If Clark wanted, he could use his superspeed and squish me into the cement. But I know how he thinks. Even more than the Kryptonite, he's got one big weakness. Deep down, Clark's essentially a good person... and deep down, I'm not.”

The caped billionaire, created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, has an extraordinary intelligence and superior gadgets at his disposal. He has the right attitude to go all out to fight his enemies. The alien from Krypton, on the other hand, is famous for holding back. His creators, Joe Shuster and Jerry Siegel, gave him incredible physical prowess that he has to use judiciously.

Conclusively, whether to consider one superhero stronger than the other will depend on personal opinion on the idea of strength. Since a fight between the two will never be a physical confrontation but a clash of personalities, it is futile to resolve the debate on the greater hero between the two.

Superman: Legacy is set to hit the theatres on July 11, 2025. DCEU is coming up with Batman: The Brave and The Bold soon, though the date remains unannounced.

