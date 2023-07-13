Who is Anthony Carrigan? Meet the Barry star who joins Superman: Legacy as Metamorpho

Anthony Carrigan, the actor best known for his role as NoHo Hank in HBO's Barry, is now making a transition from actor to superhero in the new blockbuster Superman: Legacy, scheduled to hit theatres on the 11th of July, 2025. This new acting role reveals that the celebrity can do many other things besides presenting his distinctive performances.

Anthony's transition from the endearing mobster in Barry to the role of Metamorpho in Superman: Legacy is a shining example of his versatile acting skills. His talent for adding complexity and subtlety to his characters has garnered admiration from both viewers and reviewers. With anticipation building for the release of the action-superhero flick, it is undeniable that Anthony's portrayal will be a standout element of the film.

Anthony Carrigan, the Emmy-nominated actor, is poised to portray a fresh character in the highly anticipated Superman: Legacy. Set in Gotham's streets and the cosmic realm of Metropolis, Anthony will embody Metamorpho, a beloved DC hero lauded for his exceptional skills in elemental transmutation. The upcoming superhero movie drew a flurry of excitement and considerable attention from both enthusiasts and reviewers.

Anthony embarked on his acting career by giving a stellar performance in the iconic TV series, The Forgotten released in 2009. His adaptability and determination landed him the role of Victor Zsasz in the critically acclaimed series Gotham and he has become a renowned actor ever since. He was also nominated as an "Outstanding supporting actor" for his role as NoHo Hank in the black comedy series Barry, which further cemented himself as a gifted actor.

During an interview with Deadline magazine, Anthony expressed his excitement for the upcoming superhero-fantasy film and mentioned:

"I think it’s just such an exciting new chapter, and such an exciting new chapter for DC. I think this movie has the potential to just really knock everyone’s socks off, and with James Gun at the helm, I think it’s just going to be so much fun.”

He added:

"I’m thrilled to be a part of it. I’m honored to be playing this part, and I’m playing a hero. So, on top of everything, that’s pretty rad."

Anthony holds a fine arts degree from the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh. He was diagnosed with a hair loss disease Alopecia Areata, yet he turned the tide in his career by embracing his personality with complex and compelling roles. His tenacity inspired his fans and viewers worldwide leading him to a path of stardom and success.

Delving deeper into Anthony's acting realm, the actor is renowned for his hilarious role as Dennis Caleb McCoy in the sci-fi adventure movie Bill & Ted Face the Music. He is well known for lending his acting prowess in the 2021 comedy-drama film Fatherhood as Oscar. The movie, which won The "People's Choice Award for the Drama Movie Star of the Year", was also lauded for its exceptional storyline and remarkable acting by Kevin Hart.

Anthony's fans can't wait to watch him embrace the role of Metamorpho in his upcoming venture in the DC universe.

More about the upcoming fantasy film in the DC-verse

Superman: Legacy has a line of seasoned cast that includes David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, and Anthony Carrigan.

The official synopsis of Superman: Legacy as per IMDb, reads:

"It follows Superman as he reconciles his heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way in a world that views kindness as old-fashioned."

Superman: Legacy is slated for theatrical release on July 11, 2025.

