The Penguin trailer gives a glimpse at Colin Farrell-led gangster story set in Gotham

Although we have to wait a while longer for the release of Robert Pattinson's The Batman sequel, which has been postponed further, The Penguin will soon take us back to the gritty, crime-filled world of Gotham, as seen in the first Matt Reeves movie.

It is led entirely by Colin Farrell, who returns as the iconic Batman villain, Oswald Cobblepot, aka the dreaded Penguin. We already got a glimpse of the character earlier in the 2022 film, but as the newly released trailer depicts, this time, the story will revolve around the iconic gangster and supervillain.

This marks the first TV expansion of the Matt Reeves Batman universe, which remains separate from the DCEU and the DCU. The Penguin will premiere on HBO Max, or simply Max, in late 2024. No release date has been confirmed yet.

The Penguin trailer: A quest to be remembered

Expand Tweet

Batman comics are known for a great array of iconic villains, something that has remained unchanged for years of the franchise. From Joker to Riddler and Bane to Scarecrow, Batman has never failed to supply villains full of life, character, and interesting backstories and motives.

The Penguin, based around the life of Oswald Cobblepot, will be no different. With rich source material, it will delve into the mind of the iconic villain, as depicted in the trailer.

The series will most likely delve into the villain's motives. A narration from Penguin in the trailer describes Rex Calabrese, a local gangster, on whose death the locality held a parade. Penguin recalls how he wants to be remembered like that—with love and respect.

The series will also contain a lot of violence, fights, and brutality, as seen in glimpses of the one-and-a-half-minute trailer.

A longer trailer is expected to come out soon.

When is the series set?

Expand Tweet

The Penguin is set right after the events of 2022's The Batman, where Cobblepot rises through the ranks of villains to become one of the most dreaded men in Gotham City.

The trailer for the upcoming eight-episode show does hint that there would be undertones of old-school gangster films spread throughout the series. It will also likely link to the upcoming second film in the series by Matt Reeves.

Who is in the cast of The Penguin?

Expand Tweet

The series is led by Academy-Award-nominated star Colin Farrell, who has an extensive CV to his name. In addition to him, Clancy Brown, Rhenzy Feliz, Cristin Milioti, Myles Humphus, Emily Meade, Berto Colon, and Michael Zegen will reportedly appear in the series.

A release date for the series should be announced soon.