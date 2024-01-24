The Batman Part II is easily one of the most anticipated comic book films among fans. Many are also expecting Australian cinematographer Greig Fraser to be involved in the project. However, while Fraser has said he would like to be back, his recent comments don't indicate that he will return for the sequel.

Considering that the film is reportedly set to go into production this year, many were hoping for Fraser to be already on board for the movie.

Greg Fraiser would love to return for The Batman Part II

One of The Batman's most highly acclaimed aspects was its cinematography, done by Greg Fraiser. Fraiser, who at the point had worked on The Mandalorian, Rogue One, and Dune, was also well known for creating the Volume with the ILM. This stagecraft visual technology used LED video walls to create backgrounds around actors.

Fraiser brought that same technology onto The Batman when COVID was at its peak, and the film couldn't be shot in real locations. This helped shape the look of Gotham, and the film was praised endlessly for its visuals and just how this new world of Batman was represented on screen.

So, when The Batman Part II was announced, many fans expected Fraser to be involved in the film. However, his comments on a recent podcast indicate that he isn't sure whether he will be returning for the project.

Talking about The Batman Part II, Greig Fraser had this to say on John Campea's podcast:

“Sure, who knows? With strikes & COVID at this point I don't know what I'm doing… ideally I'd love to do another Batman movie because I love Matt, I loved that film.”

Director Matt Reeves previously teased that he had conversations with Fraser about the film and revealed that the cinematographer asked him to keep pushing the plot further.

Here's what Matt Reeves had to say when he was on Roger Deakins' podcast:

“And when you find someone who you love working with, you just wanna … ‘Come on, please, let’s keep working together … How much farther can we push it?’ Like, I’ve been talking to [The Batman cinematographer Greig Fraser] about — I’m trying to write the next movie now with my partner, and we’re doing this thing — and he’s, like, going, ‘Let’s just push it farther.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that would be really exciting to do.'”

The Batman Part II's script is still being written as it was one of the projects to be impacted by the writers' strike. However, it is still set to make its late 2025 release date. Robert Pattinson is expected to return for the film. However, no other casting has been made official.

The Batman Part II will be a part of Matt Reeves' own Batman universe and won't be connected to the current main DC film universe that's being built by James Gunn. The film is set to be released on October 3, 2025.